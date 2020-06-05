Nadia Sawalha reveals how coronavirus has affected vow renewal plans with husband Mark

Nadia Sawalha has revealed her plans to renew her wedding vows with husband Mark Adderley have had to change due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Loose Women panellist, who celebrated her 18th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, was originally planning to have a big party in Greece. However, they are now looking to organise something a little more low-key due to travel restrictions.

Speaking to The Mirror, Nadia explained: "What we thought we might be able to do is go to Greece and do it in a nice villa on the beach. But I think what we're going to do now is do it in one of our favourite places on earth and that is Cornwall."

She added: "We don’t know what year, but whenever lockdown ends and we’re allowed to go to Cornwall again – that’s when we’ll do it. On the beach."

Nadia also revealed that she wants the wedding to be an alcohol-free affair in honour of her husband, who has been sober for 16 years. "Mark never minds me drinking, he’s always happy for me to have a drink. But I think it would be really nice if I could have a totally sober day – no drink, with just family, although I don’t know what my family will say."

Nadia Sawalha celebrated her 18th wedding anniversary on Wednesday

However, she is already thinking of throwing a more boozy party with her Loose Women co-stars at a later date, so they can all celebrate together. "I’ll have a rosé party like Lisa Vanderpump does in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Nadia said.

Nadia and Mark may have been spending their wedding anniversary in lockdown, but they still ensured it was a day to remember. The mum-of-two revealed they had dressed up and ordered a huge sushi spread to tuck into in their garden.

Nadia and Mark married in 2002

Sharing photos on Instagram, Nadia wrote: "Eighteen years married! Thank you so much for all your messages! We blooming love you all! As we usually look a right bloody mess, we decided to get out of our leggings and spruce up for a classic 'Instagram loved up couple photo'. We even got an obscene amount of sushi in! I mean, honestly what self-respecting 'loved up Instagram couple' would attempt such a photo without raw fish."

