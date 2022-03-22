Dianne Buswell's partner Joe Sugg has fans convinced of imminent engagement - photo

As Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's trip to Australia continues, fans are getting more and more excited about a possible engagement announcement from the pair.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 32, and YouTuber, 30, returned to Dianne's native country to visit her family and friends over the past few weeks, and Joe's latest photos have shared a peek at their trip to Perth in Western Australia. As well as a series of loved-up photos of the couple and her family exploring the lush greenery, Joe also shared a snap of his left hand. Although there was no ring on his finger, it left his followers convinced a proposal could be happening soon.

"I’m expecting an engagement announcement sometime soon to be honest," wrote one fan, and another agreed, replying: "That hand was surely a teaser, some very suggestive vlog titles too."

A third asked: "Have you proposed yet?" and a fourth added: "Should have put a ring on it."

Joe's photo of his left hand sparked engagement rumours

This wasn't the first time they have sparked marriage rumours recently – photos of the couple's boat trip where they spotted a dolphin swimming also led fans to suggest that the holiday might be the perfect time to propose.

Joe and Dianne started dating at the end of 2018 after being partnered up on Strictly, and Joe later confessed that the professional dancer is his first real relationship. During a chat with The Sunday Times, the star said: "Dianne is my first girlfriend. Other than, like, my penpal from when I was ten."

The couple are visiting Dianne's family in Australia

Of keeping their relationship "real" in the public eye, Joe stated: "We very rarely have full-blown rows. Dianne's very messy, so even on camera I'd take the mick that she's left the room like a bombsite.

"I think it's good to keep things like that in, because especially if you've got younger people watching, you could otherwise give them a false idea that being in a couple is all rainbows and daisies."

The couple moved into their first home together in 2021, after previously sharing an apartment in London.

