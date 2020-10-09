Nadia Sawalha reveals her marriage is ‘hard work’ Loose Women star shared a beautiful picture of her ‘unconventional’ wedding day

Loose Women favourite Nadia Sawalha has been married to Mark Adderley for 18 years and they celebrated this milestone in June.

Nadia recently revealed that their relationship is ‘hard work’ as she shared a black and white throwback snap of the couple on their wedding day.

Nadia admits that people often say they are #couplegoals but, keeping it real, as always, Nadia was keen to point out: “There’s no such thing as a perfect relationship”.

The full Instagram caption reads: “I felt so happy I almost cried... and then he kissed me. People often say to Mark and I that we are #couplegoals

“But I think both @mark_adderley and I would say even though we love each [other] very much a lot of hard work goes into making our relationship a good one!! There’s no such thing as a perfect relationship!! That’s just more insta bulls**t don’t fall for it kids!!”

Nadia and Mark have been married for 18 years

Nadia has often been teased by fans of Loose Women for mentioning husband’s name Mark so frequently, a clear sign of how besotted they are.

In February this year, Nadia actually proposed to Mark on their podcast, and they are set to renew their vows at some point in the future.

A candid snap from Nadia and Mark's wedding day in 2002

In another throwback post in 2019, Nadia revealed more about her wedding day: “It was the most unconventional wedding ever! Me 'up the duff' - loads of @mark_adderley's exes being there... everyone being issued with a vodka miniature and rose-tinted glasses at the ceremony”.

