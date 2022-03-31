Prince Philip's two totally different stags before wedding with the Queen The royal had a secret second celebration

One stag do wasn't enough for Prince Philip, apparently! The late Duke of Edinburgh chose to have two celebrations with his friends before he said 'I do' with then-Princess Elizabeth, 21, at Westminster Abbey on 20 November 1947.

The 26-year-old royal spent his official stag do with friends at The Dorchester in London the night before his wedding day. Pictures show Philip wearing his navy uniform while he sat at a round table topped with lots of drinks for the royal and his friends.

It later emerged that he actually had another private dinner at the Belfry Club on 14 November. The secret evening included a bespoke menu for him and his 24 close friends and family members, designed by artist Feliks Topolski, which featured foie gras, turtle soup and mixed grill.

In pictures obtained by the MailOnline, the menu reads: "Dinner to Distant Country Member Lieu. Philip Mountbatten, Royal Navy, who is to be married on the 20th November 1947".

Prince Philip wore his navy uniform to one stag do

Meanwhile, Philip was pictured looking dapper in a black suit and bow tie as he smiled for photos at the table alongside his guests, who included his best man Marquess of Milford Haven and his uncle Louis Mountbatten.

But they reportedly ended up smashing a photographers' camera! According to royal expert Victoria Howard, they invited photographers to take pictures of the evening. But she told Channel 5: "Ever conscious of public perception and being a private individual as well, Philip and his friends then took the cameras off the photographers and said, 'We’ll take your photo,' and instead they actually smashed the light bulb so they couldn’t take any further photos of any shenanigans that went on that night."

The royals tied the knot in 1947

Queen Elizabeth II first met her future husband, Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark, when she was just 13 at the wedding of his cousin, Princess Marina of Greece. The pair exchanged letters until 1947 when her father King George VI gave them permission to wed. Philip gave up his Greek citizenship and title and became Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten.

The couple became husband and wife in November 1947 in front of the likes of Elizabeth's parents King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, her sister Princess Margaret and Prince Philip's mother Princess Alice of Battenberg.

They were married for 73 years before the Duke sadly passed away at the age of 99 in April 2021.

