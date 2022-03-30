Kate Middleton's royal tour with Prince William was filled with wedding nods – details Brides will want the Duchess' wardrobe

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have returned to the UK following their royal tour of the Caribbean, but did you spot all of the couple's unexpected wedding nods during their trip?

The Cambridges' tour included three nights in Belize, followed by two in Jamaica – where Meghan Markle's first wedding with ex-husband Trever Engleston took place – and finally, two nights in the Bahamas. Kate always has a carefully curated wardrobe for her tours, and one of the biggest ways she paid homage to her big day was when she stepped out in a beautiful bridal white midi dress as she attended the inaugural Commissioning Parade in Jamaica.

Complete with a stunning square neckline, delicate lace sleeves and figure-flattering waistline, the dress was reminiscent of her own bridal outfit. Plus, it was also designed by the brand responsible for her real-life long-sleeve lace wedding dress, Alexander McQueen. The 40-year-old finished off her look by styling her sleek brunette tresses in a neat chignon, elevated by an oversized white fascinator.

The royal accessorised with her eighth wedding anniversary gift from the Queen

For a special dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica, the Duchess stunned in a gorgeous green off-the-shoulder dress by Jenny Packham, which she accessorised with diamond and emerald jewels on loan from the Queen. She also wore her Royal Family Order and the GCVO Star, which the monarch gifted to her in April 2019 for her eighth wedding anniversary.

She continued to give us wedding inspiration on her last night in The Bahamas when the royal was pictured at a reception alongside Prince William hosted by the Governor General at the Baha Mar Resort. Kate rocked a show-stopping turquoise satin dress by couture wedding designer Phillipa Lepley, which featured bow-detailing on the shoulders and an elegant, pleated skirt.

Kate's satin dress was by couture wedding designer Phillipa Lepley

Kate's dress was from the 2020 bridal collection and is described as a "clean, gorgeous duchess satin dress" with a "timeless, feminine design".

The Duchess completed her look with matching Van Cleef jewellery and a pair of stunning Cinderella-style white mesh pumps from Gianvito Rossi embellished with clusters of Swarovski crystals. The shoes alone would look gorgeous on a bride's wedding day – and they weren't the only pair of white heels we're adding to our bridal wishlist.

The Duchess rocked Jimmy Choo white heels similar to Zara Tindall's wedding shoes

She also paired a white Alexander McQueen suit with white heels from Jimmy Choo, who was the footwear designer of choice for Zara Tindall on her wedding day to Mike Tindall in 2011, for her meeting with Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

