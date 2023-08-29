10 rebellious royal hen and stag dos: Princess Kate's bodysuit, Sarah Ferguson's police scare and more

With the pressure of knowing the world will be watching your every move on your wedding day, royals such as Prince Harry and Mike Tindall took the opportunity to relax behind closed doors for their hen and stag parties.

But how exactly did they celebrate? No photos of royals partying have been released, but there have been snippets of information about how they let their hair down privately. While the likes of Prince William chose a low-key countryside retreat, Zara Tindall jetted to Portugal and Sarah Ferguson even had a run-in with police!

Take a look at what we know about royal hen and stag dos…

Meghan Markle © Getty The Duchess of Sussex reportedly enjoyed a low-key hen party at Soho Farmhouse ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. A favourite spot of both Harry and Meghan, the luxury destination boasts a spa, two swimming pools, a lake, and cinema, where the bride-to-be and her friends could have enjoyed some pampering and relaxation ahead of the big day.

Prince Philip © Getty Before marrying the Queen, Prince Philip enjoyed a night out with friends at The Dorchester on Park Lane for his stag do. He also had a second private dinner at the Belfry Club, where he and his guests feasted on foie gras and turtle soup. You may also like Princess Kate's concealed change to Princess Diana's engagement ring can be reversed

Prince Harry © Getty Prince Harry replied "no comment" when asked whether he had already had his stag do during a public engagement ahead of the wedding. While there were suggestions that Verbier in the Swiss Alps or even the Scottish Highlands were the destinations for the celebrations, the Duke finally admitted in his memoir Spare that his stag took place at a friend's home in Hampshire, where his brother William and 15 friends enjoyed boxing, bows and arrows and a mechanical bull. "After an hour or two I was tired, and relieved when someone shouted that lunch was ready. We had a big picnic in a large, airy barn, then trooped off to a makeshift shooting range. When everyone was bored of firing rifles, they dressed me as a giant yellow-feathered chicken and sent me downrange to shoot fireworks at me." However, Harry was careful not to get "too drunk and pass out" to prevent William from shaving his beard.

Princess Eugenie © Getty Princess Eugenie reportedly enlisted her sister Princess Beatrice to organise her hen party in 2018, with Ibiza suggested as a destination for their celebrations. However, the group managed to avoid any details being leaked about what was no doubt a fun-filled event.

Prince William © Getty Prince Harry and Guy Pelly organised Prince William's stag party with "military precision" after their previous plans were leaked to the press. The group gathered at the historic Hartland Abbey, with activities said to have included clay pigeon shooting, surfing, and drinking games.

Mike Tindall © Getty Mike Tindall recently admitted he got into hot water with the royal family after his raucous stag do in Florida in 2011, which ended up in the press. The former rugby star was pictured enjoying extended drinking sessions in bars and hotel pools with his ten friends, prompting his royal in-laws to poke fun at him just weeks before the wedding.

Zara Tindall © Getty Zara also travelled abroad for her own pre-wedding celebrations, with a hen party in Portugal. Princess Anne's daughter was seen wearing a pink tutu and wig as she celebrated with a group of 19 friends at the CampoReal Golf Resort and Spa. SEE: Zara Tindall's £140k engagement ring from Mike has secret Olympics nod

Prince Andrew © Getty The Duke of York celebrated his stag do at Lord Lascelles' house in Notting Hill ahead of his wedding to Sarah Ferguson in 1986, and the celebration ended up being gatecrashed by his bride-to-be, who was on her own hen party at the same time.