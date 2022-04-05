Phillip Schofield unveils wife Stephanie's incredibly thoughtful gift

Phillip Schofield and his estranged wife Stephanie Lowe have maintained a close relationship after the This Morning star came out as gay in February 2020 – and she got him the most thoughtful gift recently.

MORE: Why Phillip Schofield wears his wedding ring two years after split from wife Stephanie

The 60-year-old has been sharing peeks inside his birthday celebrations, and the latest picture shows off Steph's lasting tribute to his successful TV career. "My amazing birthday pressie from Steph. My career in a painting from @carolinedrawsmaps thank you," he wrote next to the black and white artwork consisting of illustrations of notable locations and TV shows. Dancing on Ice, The Cube and 5 Gold Rings were among the titles highlighted in the circles – how sweet!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Phillip Schofield's intimate birthday dinner with celebrity friends

Stephanie and their daughters Ruby and Molly also joined the birthday boy for an intimate dinner party over the weekend. Videos showed Christine Lampard, Ant McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie Corbett, and Declan Donnelly and wife Ali Astall were also in attendance as they sang happy birthday to the presenter before he blew out the candles on his cake.

SEE: 10 This Morning hosts' seriously stunning weddings: From Holly Willoughby to Phillip Schofield

RELATED: Inside Gogglebox's Ellie Warner's relationship with boyfriend Nat Eddleston

Stephanie Lowe gave Phillip Schofield this sweet birthday gift

Phillip and Stephanie wed in March 1993 and they had been married for 27 years before he bravely opened up about his sexuality. "Steph has been incredible – I love her so very much," he gushed at the time.

"She is the kindest soul I have ever met. My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort. Both mine and Steph's entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support. Of course, they are worried about Steph, but I know they will scoop us both up."

Phillip and Steph with their two daughters Ruby and Molly

Two years on, Phillip has moved out of the family home he previously shared with Steph and their daughters in Oxfordshire and now lives in a property thought to be worth £2million in Chiswick, west London. However, he continues to wear his gold wedding ring on his left hand.

On his podcast How To Wow in October 2020, Chris Evans asked the Dancing on Ice host how long he will continue to wear his ring, and he replied: "That is a very good question, Chris. I don't know. Because I am still married to Steph.

"It is not in my nature to hurt people and so I have to reconcile myself with the fact that I have done that. Indeed I have done that and I tried very hard not to. I also say, is it possible to come out and not hurt your wife? No of course it isn't. My greatest concern is that she is okay."

READ: Why Elton John won't be attending godson Brooklyn Beckham's wedding to Nicola Peltz

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.