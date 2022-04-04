Inside Gogglebox's Ellie Warner's relationship with boyfriend Nat Eddleston The TV star first mentioned she had a partner in 2018

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner has been absent from our screens after her boyfriend Nat Eddleston was involved in a tragic accident on Saturday 19 March.

It has been reported that Nat is on a life support machine and has sustained a broken back, two collapsed lungs and possible brain damage. Although the TV star, who regularly appears alongside her sister Izzi, has been inundated with support from Channel 4 producers and her social media followers, she has yet to address the accident publicly.

While we wish him a speedy recovery, we've rounded up everything we know about Ellie and Nat's relationship…

How did Ellie Warner meet her boyfriend Nat?

The hairdresser has been a regular on Gogglebox since 2015, but she did not go public with Nat on social media until January 2020. The couple's first photos together show them exploring scenic trees, rivers and bridges with Ellie wrapped up warm in a khaki jacket with a fluffy hood and Nat sporting a red jacket, jeans and green waterproof boots.

Ellie shared the first photos of the couple in 2020

She teased that she was in a relationship two years before that, although it is not known if that was with Nat.

"We've both got boyfriends," Ellie and Izzi told The Sun Online at the National Television Awards, adding: "They're in hiding, they let us have the limelight."

Does Ellie Warner live with her boyfriend?

Ellie and Nat moved into their first home together in 2021. They purchased a modest 1930s semi-detached house in Leeds which they planned to decorate with a "pop of colour" and "second-hand finds".

Ellie and Nat moved into their home in 2021

The 31-year-old TV star even set up a new Instagram account for the house, aptly called Through my Keyhole, and wrote: "Soon to be our home. Thank you to everyone who's followed so far!! We're looking at exchanging end of May/June time all being well.

"We're so lucky the current owners have kept it in immaculate condition so we can move straight in and just do things as we go along!"

She added: "I'm so excited that I've more or less kitted the living room out already as that's gonna be the first room on the list.

"Nat has banned me from looking on Facebook marketplace but can't wait to get in and start making this house our home." [sic]

What has Ellie Warner said about her relationship with boyfriend Nat?

Ellie posted a photo of Nat on Valentine's Day

Ellie has kept her relationship largely private, but Nat did join his girlfriend on the sofa back in 2020 as he filled in for Izzi amid Covid-19 restrictions.

The star has also shared a few photos of the couple on social media – one in August 2020 which was simply captioned with the couple emoji, and another to mark Valentine's Day a few weeks ago.

The latter showed Nat dressed in a black jumper while Ellie dangled a piece of food in front of the camera. She joked in the caption: "Happy Valentine’s Day to my one true loves."

Nat is currently in critical condition in hospital

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Ellie has not left Nat's bedside since he was struck by a car in Halton, Cheshire, which left him in intensive care fighting for his life.

West Yorkshire Police previously confirmed the incident involved a white Seat Leon, and they have appealed for information from the public as they continue their investigations into the hit and run.

Officers said in a social media statement: "Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in the Halton area of Leeds involving a white Seat Leon and an adult male pedestrian."

"The pedestrian has suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision," it continued. "Anyone who witnessed the incident or the Seat being driven prior to the collision, including anyone with dash-cam or video footage, is asked to call 101, or contact online via www.westyorkshire.police.UK/101livechat referencing collision 13220147973."

