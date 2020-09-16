This Morning's Phillip Schofield shares never-before-seen wedding picture for special reason

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

This Morning's Phillip Schofield delighted fans on Tuesday night as he showed off his autobiography for the first time.

Opening up a box to uncover his first copy, the presenter could be heard saying on his Instagram stories: "Well, this is a hell of a moment. Oh my good gracious… and it exists. Here it is. It is a thing. Wowey!"

WATCH To see the incredibly rare pictures Phillip Schofield is sharing with fans

Whilst flicking through the fresh pages, the 58-year-old gave his fans a glimpse at some special memories he has chosen to include, such as a lovely wedding snap of him and estranged wife Stephanie.

In the very rare photo, the bride and groom, who married in March 1993, can be see posing with what looks like Phillip's parents, Pat and Brian. Phillip looks handsome in a navy suit whilst the bride looks elegant in a long sleeved flowy dress. Her large bouquet, made up of white flowers and featuring a lot of green, can also be seen.

Phil's new book includes a never-before-seen wedding picture

Other gorgeous snaps shared by the father-of-two include pictures of him and his daughters as newborns, interviewing Prince Philip and even a cute school photo of him.

Fans were delighted with the sneak peek, with one writing: "I'm so looking forward to reading this. And I don't read books very often, but this is a must read." A second remarked: "I cannot wait to read this. I love Phil and Holly on This Morning, he always comes across so well I love their best bits and missed them over the summer."

"Getting mine!! I pre ordered a signed book!! Love the way Holly features in this," a third said in reference to the pictures of the duo featuring in the book.

Phillip's autobiography is called Life's What You Make It and that it will be hitting stores in next month. The ITV star shared the incredible news on Instagram in July, revealing that he completed the first chapter in 2017, but stopped because "the time wasn't right".

Amazingly, the TV star added that he wrote the very first line when he was "about 14". Phil also told his followers that although he had been making notes of the stories and events throughout his life that were important to him, it wasn't until lockdown that he "had all the pieces of the jigsaw".

