Phillip Schofield addresses wedding ring questions following shock split from wife Stephanie

It may have been three years since Phillip Schofield bravely announced that he was gay, but he continues to wear his wedding ring.

In February 2020, the former This Morning host opened up about his sexuality following 27 years of marriage with his wife Stephanie Lowe, with whom he shares daughters Molly and Ruby. Phillip praised their "strength and support" and said they "[smothered] me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion," before moving out of the family home and into a property thought to be worth £2 million in Chiswick, west London. So why has Phillip been spotted rocking his gold wedding band – traditionally a symbol of commitment – during his recent appearances on This Morning and Dancing on Ice?

WATCH: Phillip Schofield make his announcement regarding his sexuality

He made a rare comment about his relationship with his wife and the possibility of divorce. On his podcast How To Wow in October 2020, Chris Evans asked the star how long he will continue to wear his wedding ring, and he replied: "That is a very good question, Chris. I don't know. Because I am still married to Steph.

© Getty Phillip Schofield also accessorised with his gold band at the Dancing On Ice photocall in January 2023

"It is not in my nature to hurt people and so I have to reconcile myself with the fact that I have done that. Indeed I have done that and I tried very hard not to. I also say, is it possible to come out and not hurt your wife? No of course it isn't. My greatest concern is that she is okay."

On the subject of divorce, he added: "We have not discussed that at all."

© Mark Marsland/WireImage Phil and Steph were both pictured with their wedding rings at Ant McPartin's wedding

The Mirror has since reported that Steph would continue to support him until he was in a new relationship before they "talk about an amicable split deal." However, Phil's latest social media posts and TV appearances have shown that the ring is going nowhere for now.

The presenter, who married Stephanie in March 1993, has been open about his unbreakable bond with his family and the former couple even attended Ant McPartlin’s wedding together last summer – where Steph appeared to be sporting her trilogy diamond engagement ring.

When did Phillip Schofield marry Stephanie Lowe?

© Instagram The TV star was married to Steph for 27 years before announcing he was gay

Stephanie and Phil met while he was working on children's television and she was a BBC production assistant. The couple got married at Scotland's Ackergill Tower in 1993 and celebrated their silver wedding anniversary in 2018, two years before he announced he was gay.

When did Phillip Schofield announce he was gay?

In February 2020, the 61-year-old TV presenter told his 2.7 million followers in a heartfelt post: "You never know what’s going on in someone's seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing – and so you won't know what has been consuming me for the last few years. With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay."

The former couple share two daughters

Talking about his decision to be open about his sexuality, Phillip added: "This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion."

He added: "My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort."

© Getty The pair, pictured with their rings at Wimbledon 2022, have not discussed divorce

Phil also gushed about Steph in an emotional Instagram post when he opened up about his sexuality.

"Steph has been incredible – I love her so very much," he said. "She is the kindest soul I have ever met. My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort. Both mine and Steph's entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support. Of course, they are worried about Steph, but I know they will scoop us both up."

