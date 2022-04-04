Why Elton John won't be attending godson Brooklyn Beckham's wedding to Nicola Peltz Brooklyn is reportedly set to marry Nicola Peltz this weekend

Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly set to tie the knot this weekend to the love of his life, Nicola Peltz. And while the glamourous wedding - which will take place in Miami - will include an extremely star-studded guestlist, one very important person will be missing - Brooklyn's godfather Elton John!

On Saturday, the Rocket Man star will be performing in Kentucky on his rescheduled Yellow Brick Road tour before making his way to Ohio for the next leg. However, Elton's husband David Furnish is expected to be at the nuptials.

It is yet to be revealed whether Brooklyn's godmother Elizabeth Hurley will make an appearance. Other special guests thought to be on the coveted guest list include Victoria Beckham's Spice Girls bandmates, Eva Longoria and Gordon Ramsay, while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may even make an appearance.

Victoria and her husband David have been friends with Elton for decades with the musician famously making a cameo in the 1997 Spice World movie. He is also godfather to Brooklyn's younger brother Romeo. Over the years, the two families have been on holiday together.

The I'm Still Standing singer even performed at Romeo's 19th birthday party, while Brooklyn was among the guests at his wedding to husband David in 2014.

The couple are tying the knot soon

"Amazing day with family and special friends," the eldest member of the Beckham clan remarked alongside an Instagram photo of himself with his mum, adding: "Congratulations Uncle Elton and Uncle David #ShareTheLove."

It's a clearly exciting time for Brooklyn and Nicola, and while they haven't confirmed when their wedding is due to take place, many reports have indicated that it will happen this weekend at Nicola's family's holiday home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Victoria and Elton have been friends for decades

It's truly set to be one of the biggest weddings of 2022! "This is the Hollywood version of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry," New York publicist R Couri Hay told The Times. "You've got the son of sports and fashion royalty marrying an American billionaire's daughter, who also happens to be a beautiful actress."

