4 ways to secretly measure your partner's engagement ring size

If you're shopping for an engagement ring for your partner, chances are you are wrapped up in decisions around the gemstone, cut and budget.

But have you considered the size of your future bride or groom's finger? The last thing you want is to invest time and money into the perfect rock, only to find your romantic proposal is ruined because you can't get the band over their knuckle.

It turns out there are several ways to secretly work out what size ring to choose, according to experts at Ingle & Rhode – take a look.

Get drawing

One of the biggest tips out there is to take one of your partner's rings to your chosen jewellers for them to measure, but that means risking getting it out of the house and back again safely without your other half noticing it's missing.

Instead, raid their jewellery box at home to find a ring that has a similar band width to the engagement ring you have been eyeing up. Place it on a piece of paper and use a pencil to draw around both the outside and the inside of the ring – then you only need to take your drawing with you.

Try Play-Doh

Similar to the method above, you can create the perfect mould of one of your partner's rings by pressing it into a piece of Play-Doh or soft wax. It's slightly more accurate if you don't trust your drawing skills.

You can trace a band onto a piece of paper or press it into Play-Doh

The string technique

This is certainly one of the riskier options out there! While your partner is sleeping, place a piece of string (or dental floss) around their ring finger and mark the point where the string meets. Of course, this relies on the fact your beau snoozes with their left hand accessible above the covers.

And it goes without saying, but avoid this technique at all costs if your partner is a light sleeper, otherwise you'll have some explaining to do.

Recruit help

You can avoid all hassle by simply asking friends and family if they know your partner's ring size – and you can even turn to them for advice on shape and style. But this means trusting other people with your big surprise. However, it might be the only option for those not able to access their other half's jewellery box.

There are also a number of measuring devices online for as little as £2 if you can find a way to use them without raising suspicions. Remember, fingers change size slightly according to the temperate.

Ring sizer, £1.22, Amazon

As a last resort, if you can't try any of the methods above then don't worry, your engagement ring can be altered. Jeweller Tim Ingle said: "For those living away from their partner or unable to try out any of the tips, always go for a bigger ring than you think, it is much easier to get ring made smaller than bigger."

Good luck and happy shopping!

