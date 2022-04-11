Jennifer Lopez's $5m engagement ring from Ben Affleck is exceptionally rare

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jennifer Lopez's fiance Ben Affleck spared no expense with her engagement ring, which reportedly has an eye-watering price tag of up to $10million – but we can see why considering it's such a rare find.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez's five eye-watering engagement rings revealed – photos

The Marry Me actress, 52, announced she was engaged to actor Ben on 8 April, sharing an emotional video in her On the JLo newsletter that showed her sporting an oversized Cult Gaia sweater and a green crop top with a coordinating rock on her left hand.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez teases engagement news with 'major announcement' video

At the centre was a bright green square-shaped stone, flanked by white trapezoid diamonds on either side – and the coloured diamond is reportedly one of the rarest stones out there.

Diamantaire Ilan Portugali of Beverly Hills Diamonds shared more details about the rock, writing: "Congratulations Ben and @jlo on your engagement. It was my honor to be part of this exciting journey, on a quest to source an exceptional natural gem for your spectacular engagement ring.

MORE: Nicola Peltz's father's dazzling wedding gift to son-in-law Brooklyn Beckham

SHOP: 26 of the best diamond engagement rings from Vera Wang, Tiffany and more

Jennifer showed off her green diamond ring

"Featuring 8.5 carat natural green cushion modified brilliant cut diamond. Among fancy-color diamonds, natural-color green stones with saturated hues are some of the rarest and most sought after."

The caption continued by stating the green colour symbolises nature and tranquillity and represents health, luck and prosperity.

Emerald cut diamond trilogy ring, £1,955, Brilliant Earth

The price estimates have ranged from $3-10million – but regardless of what Ben chose to pay, it's clear that the stone is very valuable!

While Us Weekly reported it could be worth up to $10million, Jenny Luker, president of Platinum Guild International USA, said the estimated price is supposedly somewhere over $5million (around £3.8million). "Since natural green diamonds are very rare, I would estimate this ring costs at least $5 million," Jenny explained.

Meanwhile, Kyron Keogh, co-founder of ROX Diamond and Thrills, said of the "incredibly rare" stone: "Given its exclusivity, it could cost up to $3million/£2.3million.”

Ben previously gave JLo a pink diamond engagement ring

This marks the second time Ben and JLo have been engaged. Ben first popped the question in 2002 with a gorgeous six-carat radiant-cut pink diamond.

The pair split in 2003 before they walked down the aisle, but rekindled their romance in 2021, 19 years after they initially began dating.

The Jenny From The Block singer has also been engaged a further four times in the past. Restaurant manager Ojani Noa gave her a pear-shaped engagement ring worth an estimated six figures, E! News reported, and the pair got married in 1997 but split in 1998.

Choreographer Cris Judd proposed with an emerald-cut ring and they were married from 2001 to 2002. Marc Anthony - the father of her twins Max and Emme - presented the star with an 8.5-carat blue diamond ring reported to be worth $4million. They got married in 2004 and finalised their divorce in 2014.

Finally, JLo and Alex Rodriguez got engaged in the Bahamas with a dazzling emerald-cut diamond that Harper's Bazaar estimated was worth anywhere between £1million and £5million. They went their separate ways in April 2021.

MORE: 20 failed celebrity engagements: Jennifer Lopez, Perrie Edwards and more

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.