Green engagement rings are having a moment thanks to JLo – shop 12 best styles

Bennifer fans are not only delighted to see their favourite Hollywood couple set to marry 20 years after they broke off their first engagement, but many are also obsessed with Jennifer Lopez's gorgeous green ring.

In fact, Google searches for 'green engagement ring' saw a massive 1,455% increase after the Jenny from the Block singer revealed Ben Affleck had popped the question with a very rare coloured diamond on 8 April. It featured an 8.5-carat natural green cushion modified brilliant-cut diamond flanked by white trapezoid diamonds on either side.

Online casino experts at AskGamblers also found the term 'green ring' has seen the highest number of searches in the past five years, increasing 81% due to the engagement.

If you're one of the people searching for a lookalike of JLo's green diamond, or simply want a beautiful green stone such as an amethyst (which symbolises true love), peridot (which offers good luck and protection) or an emerald (which symbolises a happy marriage), take a look at our top picks…

Green tourmaline engagement ring, £1,089.39, Etsy

Opt for a natural stone like Jennifer with this emerald-cut green tourmaline ring on a unique 14k rose gold band.

Lab-created diamond engagement ring, £1,770, Brilliant Earth

This marquise lab-created diamond comes in a beautiful deep green hue. Plus, did we mention it's totally customisable?

Green and pink diamond engagement ring, £4,565.04, Etsy

Can't decide between white, green or pink diamonds? Get all three with this sparkling design on your choice of an 18k gold or platinum band.

Green amethyst engagement ring, £1,800, Goldsmiths

Love the soft green colour of JLo's rock? Get your hands on a similar hue with this beautiful Kiki Mcdonough amethyst ring.

Emerald and diamond engagement ring, £550, H Samuel

You can't go wrong with an emerald engagement ring, especially with a shimmering diamond surround.

Art Deco pearl and emerald engagement ring, £6,350, Etsy

If you love Art Deco jewellery then you'll swoon over this circa 1925 target ring, complete with a natural pearl surrounded by emeralds and diamonds.

Emerald and diamond cluster engagement ring, £2,750, Ernest Jones

If you're after something more unique, take a look at this 18k yellow gold ring featuring an emerald gemstone surrounded by a cluster of 24 baguette diamonds.

Pear-shaped green diamond engagement ring, £6,000, Etsy

Handmade in London, this unique bluish-green pear-shaped diamond engagement ring is sure to make you feel like you have a one-of-a-kind piece.

Emerald and diamond engagement ring, £2,270, Fraser Hart

A large oval emerald takes centre stage of this ring, surrounded by round brilliant diamonds in a pretty floral style.

Emerald and chocolate diamond engagement ring, £1,750, Ernest Jones

Why stick to emeralds alone when you can add chocolate and white diamonds?

Green amethyst engagement ring, £1,150, H Samuel

Keep it colourful with a green amethyst surrounded by a halo of diamonds and yellow sapphires.

Peridot solitaire engagement ring, £1,412, Angara

Featuring an olive green hue, this peridot solitaire ring is sure to catch the eye with its diamond band.

