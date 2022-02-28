Peter Andre's daughter Princess models sparkling ring just like Emily's - photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Peter Andre was treated to a lavish seven-course dinner by his family over the weekend to mark his 49th birthday.

SEE: Peter and Emily Andre's romantic wedding was so regal - photos

During the celebrations, the doting dad posted a photo of his eldest daughter Princess giving him a hug from behind – but did you spot her hand? The 14-year-old made a peace sign with her right hand and rested her left hand on her dad's shoulder, revealing a sparkling ring that is just like Emily Andre's. So perhaps Princess was inspired by her stepmother's jewellery!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre expresses disbelief at daughter Princess in hilarious clip

Placed on Princess' middle finger was a silver band with a square-shaped gem on top surrounded by smaller gems. It boasts several similarities to the one Peter gave his wife when they got engaged in the couple's nursery in 2014, just days before Emily gave birth to their daughter Amelia.

SEE: 21 royal engagement rings that are total show-stoppers: From Zara Tindall to Countess Sophie

READ: Why Peter Andre's wife Emily wears two sparkling wedding rings

Emily was given a cushion cut diamond ring with two pave bands, which she now wears alongside an eternity ring given to her for their second anniversary, and a matching wedding band.

Princess was pictured wearing a sparkling ring

The pair first met in 2010 when Peter was treated for kidney stones by Emily's father and they went public with their romance two years later. The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Amelia, in 2014, followed by son Theo in 2016.

In between welcoming their two children, Peter and Emily said 'I do' at Mamhead House and Castle in Devon on 11 July 2015, after a three-year relationship. For her big day, Emily wore a stunning wedding dress from Sassi Holford, crafted from the finest Italian silk Mikado, with French lace appliqued inside each box pleat of the skirt.

Emily Andre's engagement ring from Peter

The beautiful bride wore a long sleeve jacket and cathedral veil for the day, before swapping it for a delicate cap sleeve jacket with an organza ribbon sash for the evening.

Shop the look:

Square halo ring, £60, Pandora

Opening up about the approach she has taken when it comes to parenting Peter's children Princess and Junior from his marriage with Katie Price, the NHS doctor told The Times: "I think I take on more of a big-sister role."

She added: "They are lovely children and they've made my life easy, to be honest. It just sort of works, but I don't think there’s one right way of being a step-parent. I have to say I do buy parenting books - I have a fair few on my shelf."

RELATED: Royal in-laws: Meghan Markle, Sarah Ferguson and more eventful first meetings

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.