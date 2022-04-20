Sofia Richie engaged to boyfriend Elliot Grainge after 15 months - see the ring Elliot had dropped to one knee at the Four Seasons Hualalai

Sofia Richie is engaged! The 23-year-old said yes to boyfriend Elliot Grainge after more than one year together.

"Forever isn’t long enough @elliot,” the model captioned a series of pictures she shared with fans on Wednesday, revealing Elliot had dropped to one knee at the Four Seasons Hualalai.

In the pics, the two were surrounded by white flowers and candles on Kona island as he proposed.

A second photowas takenafter she said 'yes' and featured the pair kissing with her ring on proud display.

Friends and family were quick to share the love, with Sofia's sister Nicole sharing a picture on her Stories of the two together and joking: "Can’t wait to find ways to make this about me."

Simon Huck, Lori Harvey and newlywed Nicola Peltz also all shared theor congratulations.

Sofia showed off the gorgeous ring

The model was first linked with Elliot, a music executive, in January 2021 after she split from Scott Disick.

Lionel Richie‘s daughter was linked with Scott in 2017 at the age of 18 and they dated for three years before calling it quits in August 2020.

Elliot proposed in Hawaii

She later enjoyed brief romances with Gil Ofer and Matthew Morton..

Elliot is the son of Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge, and the pair have been close family friends for years.

