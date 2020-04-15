Sofia Richie shares a rare look at her beautiful garden amid coronavirus pandemic The model is self-isolating with her boyfriend Scott Disick

Sofia Richie lives in Calabasas with her boyfriend Scott Disick and, since she has been spending all of her time indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic, the model has been sharing a look at areas of her home we have never seen before. Case in point: her garden. Yesterday, Sofia, who is Lionel Richie's daughter, posted a series of photos of her backyard on Instagram and we are seriously envious. "Finally some sunshine," she wrote.

The area features wooden garden furniture including seating with cream cushions and black framing and a small table, a lemon tree in a large black vase, and what appears to be a white summer house which Sofia has decorated with outdoor fairy lights. She has also dressed up the dining area with linen tiger print place mats and a matching towel that she used as a throw over the chair. A video that she posted on her Instagram Story revealed that the space is positioned behind a grass verge and within a row of trees to keep it as private as possible.

Sofia Richie has a swimming pool in her house

On another side of the house, Sofia also has a private swimming pool that is positioned above the hills as opposed to below. Like her courtyard, the area is framed with rows of trees. It also features several sun loungers with cushions matching the seating area in her courtyard.

Sofia, 21, confirmed she was living with her boyfriend Scott during an episode of Flip It Like Disick. Speaking of Scott's home in Calabasas, Sofia said, "When I moved in, it did not look like this. It was like a bachelor's pad." When Scott replied suggesting that they could move to a new place in Malibu together, Sofia said, "I think it would be fun to move, because then maybe I could put my touches on some things."

