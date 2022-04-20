Inside Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun's punk Parisian engagement party The musicians got engaged earlier this month

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun gave fans a reason to celebrate when they revealed earlier this month that after over a year of dating, they had gotten engaged.

The two celebrated their union on 19 April by hosting a lavish engagement party for their friends and family, paying special tribute to the moment Mod proposed in front of the Eiffel Tower.

The entire event was Parisian themed, with a touch of punk mixed in, featuring brightly colored mini Eiffel Towers on the tables paired with bright green skulls.

The two each shared photographs from their event on their Instagram Stories, with Mod also showing off their matching outfits.

Mod wore a pink pin-striped suit and the Canadian singer donned a feathered pink dress with a low neckline that also displayed her legs.

The two coordinated in pink and all the guests wore matching berets

She even flashed her heart-shaped diamond engagement ring for the camera, also highlighting the neon pink manicure she'd gotten for the occasion.

The Flames singer also shared a peek at their menu for the day, consisting of three courses, a vegetarian option, and a dessert.

Along with a touch of pop and glamour, the table settings featured an additional touch - colorful skulls

They served butter lettuce and endive salad, sweet corn agnolotti, a steak option, braised leek, and "an array of Parisian delights" to top it off.

The bit of customization that really stood out was with the coffee being served to guests, which featured pictures of the couple and their engagement created out of foam.

Machine Gun Kelly was one of the famous guests who had been invited to the affair, even sharing a snapshot of the coffee on his Stories.

Guests even got coffee with pictures of the couple created in foam

Avril shared news of their engagement when she posted pictures of the proposal, writing: "Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022," she captioned the post which in English reads: "Yes I will love you forever, Sunday March 27. 2022," revealing that the two were already engaged when they attended the Grammys together in Las Vegas.

