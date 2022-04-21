Sofia Richie's $300k engagement ring is mighty like father Lionel Richie's The model is engaged to Elliot Grainge

It seems as though engagement ring taste runs in the family! Sofia Richie announced the exciting news that her boyfriend Elliot Grainge had popped the question, showing off her dazzling diamond engagement ring on social media.

With a large emerald-cut diamond on a platinum band, it bears several similarities to the one her mother Diane Alexander was given by her father Lionel Richie – the only difference being that Diane's was reportedly a 10-carat rock while her 23-year-old daughter is thought to have a six-carat diamond.

But with an estimated price tag of around $300k (around £230k), it's still a very impressive piece of jewellery.

"It features an emerald-cut center diamond, approximately 6 carats on a thin platinum band," estimated Jenny Luker, president of Platinum Guild International USA, who was not responsible for the ring design.

The model and her boyfriend got engaged at the Four Seasons Hualalai

"Since the ring is set in platinum, a naturally white metal, the diamond sparkles even brighter! I would estimate this ring costs $300,000."

The style is also popular among celebrities such as Beyoncé and Reese Witherspoon.

Sofia was first linked to music executive Elliot in January 2021 after she split from Scott Disick, whom she dated from 2017 to 2020. She shared a series of snaps showing off her new rock and the moment Elliot got down on one knee at the Four Seasons Hualalai surrounded by white flowers and candles. "Forever isn’t long enough @elliot," the model wrote.

Lionel Richie gave an emerald-cut diamond to his ex-wife Diane

Friends and family were quick to share the love, with Sofia's sister Nicole sharing a picture on her Stories of the two together and joking: "Can’t wait to find ways to make this about me."

Diane and Lionel tied the knot in December 1996 at a Metropolitan Club in New York City, and went on to welcome son Miles and daughter Sofia. Lionel also adopted daughter Nicole when she was 9 with his first wife, Brenda Harvey-Richie.

Although Sofia and Diane opted for similar rings, Nicole was given a very different

Style by her now-husband Joel Madden. Designed by Neil Lane, it features a four-carat round brilliant-cut diamond which Neil said Nicole helped design.

