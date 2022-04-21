Paris Hilton has the best reaction to Sofia Richie's shock engagement The hotel heiress is married to Carter Reum

Paris Hilton is still basking in her own wedded bliss – but on Wednesday she took some time out to celebrate someone else's special engagement.

The 41-year-old couldn't contain her excitement as she marked family friend Sofia Richie's engagement to Elliot Grainge. Sofia, who is the sister of Paris' friend Nicole Richie, shared her happy news alongside a beautiful photo of the moment she said 'yes'.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Paris posted the same photo, and affectionately referring to Sofia as her "sis", wrote: "Congratulations @sofiarichie. So happy for you! Love you sis!"

Sharing her happy news, Sofia revealed her beau had dropped to one knee at the Four Seasons Hualalai. "Forever isn’t long enough @elliot," the model captioned a series of pictures of the romantic proposal.

In the images, Sofia and Elliot were surrounded by white flowers and candles on Kona island. The photos also captured the moment Elliot popped the question.

Paris shared her joy over Sofia's engagement

A second picture was taken after Sofia said 'yes' and featured the pair kissing with her ring on proud display.

Friends and family were quick to share the love, with Sofia's sister Nicole sharing a picture on her Stories of the two together and joking: "Can’t wait to find ways to make this about me."

Simon Huck, Lori Harvey and newlywed Nicola Peltz also all shared their congratulations.

Elliot proposed with a stunning ring in Hawaii

The model was first linked with Elliot, a music executive, in January 2021 after she split from Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick.

Lionel Richie's daughter became involved with Scott in 2017 at the age of 18 and they dated for three years before calling it quits in August 2020. She later enjoyed brief romances with Gil Ofer and Matthew Morton.

Elliot is the son of Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge, and the pair have been close family friends for years.

