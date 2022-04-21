Why Duchess Camilla was 'so worried' on Kate Middleton's wedding day The Duchess of Cornwall revealed Prince Harry saved the day

It's normal for the bride and groom to have a few pre-wedding nerves, but Prince Charles' wife the Duchess of Cornwall revealed she was "so worried" on Prince William and Kate Middleton's big day in 2011.

Her concern wasn't for the loved-up couple, but for their bridal party, which included her three-year-old granddaughter Eliza Lopes. "I was so proud of her," she said of her daughter Laura Lopes' little girl at a charity event following the wedding, adding that she was worried that she and the other young flower girls and page boys would become overwhelmed.

Eliza, now 14, reportedly managed to make it through the wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey in front of almost 2,000 guests before being startled by the noisy crows gathered outside during a carriage ride.

But luckily, best man Prince Harry had a solution – a neon pink worm toy that is visible in the official photographs!

Eliza (second left) was pictured with a bright pink wiggly worm in her hand

"Did you see the wiggly worm? That was the funniest thing," Duchess Camilla told the Daily Mail. "I can’t believe no one has spotted it.

"I was so worried about Eliza. She is such a lovely little thing and looked so gorgeous in her dress, but it was a very big occasion for a child of her age."

Prince Harry gave the worm to Eliza in the carriage following the wedding

She added: "Harry pulled this wiggly worm out of his pocket in the carriage to keep them amused. Eliza loved it so much that she wouldn’t let go."

"Can you believe it? She was holding onto my finger but in her other hand was this worm."

Duchess Camilla's granddaughter is now 14

In the snap, newlyweds Kate and William posed with their families and wedding party, including Grace van Cutsem, the late Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Carole Middleton and Pippa Middleton. And if you look closely, you can spot the bright pink fluffy worm clutched in Eliza's fist, standing in stark contrast to her white flower girl dress!

Prince William's goddaughter Grace also stole the limelight during the royal wedding. The three-year-old famously frowned and covered her ears while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a kiss on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, where they later had their evening ceremony.

