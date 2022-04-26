Kate Middleton's secret change to Princess Diana's £123k engagement ring

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Prince William and Kate Middleton exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011, six months after the Duke of Cambridge proposed with Princess Diana's former engagement ring.

MORE: Kate Middleton wasn’t supposed to have Princess Diana’s engagement ring

Kate has been pictured wearing the large sapphire and diamond rock since their official engagement announcement at St James's Palace on 16 November 2010, but you likely haven't noticed that the ring has been altered.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Relive Prince William and Kate Middleton's stunning royal wedding

That's because the exterior has remained the same, but the band has been cleverly resized.

It is reported that the Duchess had to have the special ring adjusted after William popped the question in Kenya because the original design by Garrard was a little too big. Kate and William turned to jeweller G. Collins and Sons to resize the ring, and they did this by adding small platinum beads inside the band to reduce its diameter, instead of breaking and resoldering the band itself.

Princess Diana reportedly selected this ring because it reminded her of her mother's engagement ring, and it also matched her eyes.

Kate Middleton was given Princess Diana's engagement ring

According to The Court Jeweller, it would have cost approximately £28,500 at the time, which would make it worth £123,000 in line with the Bank of England's inflation calculator today.

It is an iconic style that many brides want to emulate, and even Amazon have some impressive gems which look so similar to the real thing!

REVEALED: Prince William and Kate Middleton's unique sleeping set-up at London home revealed

SEE: Amazing royal engagement rings upclose

Love the ring? Shop the look:

Diamond Sapphire Cluster Ring, £3,750, Beaverbrooks

Kate isn't the only royal bride who has altered her engagement ring though, as Meghan Markle also changed the precious ring she received from Prince Harry.

Back in June 2019, a year and a half after we first saw Meghan's beautiful ring, it became clear that the Duke and Duchess had redesigned her gorgeous sparkler.

Princess Diana chose this ring as it matched her eyes

The ring's gold band was replaced by a delicate diamond-studded band, completely changing its look. The glowing band now perfectly complements her large African diamond and the two on either side from Princess Diana's collection.

Royal watchers also spotted a third addition to the wedding and engagement ring, an eternity ring that HELLO! confirmed was in fact a gift from Prince Harry in honour of their first wedding anniversary on 19 May 2019. How thoughtful!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.