Why Kate Middleton's iconic engagement ring was not given to Meghan Markle Prince Harry inherited the sapphire

Prince William carried his late mother Princess Diana's bold blue engagement ring to Kenya before proposing to his long-term girlfriend Kate Middleton – but did you know it wasn't always meant to belong to the Duchess of Cambridge?

SEE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's incredible love story in 25 sweet photos

The couple announced their engagement on 16 November 2010, with Kate showing off the sentimental sapphire and diamond rock alongside a coordinating blue dress. William discussed his choice of ring during their engagement interview with Tom Bradby. "It is very special to me and Kate is very special to me now as well," he said, adding: "It is only right the two are put together. It is my way of making sure my mother didn't miss out on today."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Take a look back at Prince William and Kate Middleton's incredible wedding day

After the Princess of Wales passed away, her two sons Prince William and Prince Harry inherited some special pieces of jewellery from their late mother. The iconic rick was chosen by Harry, so it is possible he could have given it to his now-wife, Meghan Markle.

REVEALED: Meghan Markle's engagement ring upgrade wasn't the Duchess' decision

SEE: 21 royal engagement rings that are total show-stoppers

It is widely reported that once William's relationship with Kate progressed, Harry made the decision to give the ring to his elder brother for the proposal. It is thought that he liked the idea of the engagement ring sitting on the throne one day.

Kate Middleton wears Princess Diana's engagement ring

In Amazon Prime's The Diana Story documentary, Diana's former butler Paul Burrell reported that when she had passed, the boys were given the opportunity to keep an item that belonged to her as a keepsake.

Paul remembered that William said: "I’d like mummy’s Cartier watch, the one that Grandpa Spencer gave to her for her 21st birthday," whereas it was Prince Harry who in fact wanted to keep the engagement ring.

Paul recollected that Prince Harry once said: "I remember when I held mummy's hand when I was a small boy and that ring always hurt me because it was so big," which is why it had sentimental meaning for him.

Princess Diana's ring is famed for its statement sapphire stone

Kate did actually have the ring adjusted once it was her engagement ring because it was too big for her finger.

So, as it transpires, Meghan Markle could have been the lucky lady to wear Princess Diana's iconic band – but it wasn't meant to be.

Prince Harry sourced the diamonds for Meghan Markle's engagement ring

Prince Harry's generosity and sentimentality have since been reflected in his choice of engagement ring for Meghan. Her special ring has multiple diamonds and each one was specially selected by the Prince; the central diamond is from Botswana, where the couple previously vacationed together, and the other two diamonds are from his late mother's personal collection.

SHOP: 17 of the best diamond engagement rings from Vera Wang, Tiffany and more

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.