Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer's tattooed mother Victoria is her twin in tender wedding moment
Lady Amelia Spencer's rarely-pictured model mother Victoria is her twin in tender wedding moment

Princess Diana's niece marked her mother Victoria's birthday by sharing a wedding photo

2 minutes ago
Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
Lady Amelia Spencer marked her mother Victoria Lockwood's birthday by sharing a photo of an intimate mother-daughter moment at her 2023 wedding.

The 31-year-old and her twin sister Lady Eliza have followed in Victoria's footsteps and pursued a career in modelling – and it's not hard to see why judging by Amelia's striking bone structure, defined jawline and bright blue eyes, just like her mother.

Amelia Spencer in her wedding dress holding her mother's hand© Instagram
The mother-daughter duo shared a tender moment in a behind-the-scenes wedding photo

Dressed in her Versace wedding dress, the bride turned her attention to her mother as she tenderly held her hand. Victoria was a glamorous mother-of-the-bride in a slinky satin dress with a high ruched neckline and a sleeveless bodice that showed off her heart tattoo on her arm.

The midi dress came in a luxe teal colour that perfectly offset her bronzed tan, which was only accentuated by Victoria's sparkly drop earrings and silver pointed-toe heels. "Happy birthday mam. I love you with all my heart," Amelia captioned the photo.

WATCH: Lady Amelia Spencer & Greg Mallett's magical mountain top wedding ceremony

The pair stood in a wood-panelled room as they prepared to join the wedding guests at Quoin Rock Manor House in South Africa’s Western Cape on 21 March 2023. 

amelia in white midi dress, eliza in black maxi dress© Getty
The Spencer twins have followed in their mother's footsteps and pursued modelling careers

Victoria, who was previously married to Amelia's father Charles Spencer from 1989 to 1997, walked down the aisle alongside the groom Greg Mallett's mother, who wore a black sparkly jumpsuit.

They then joined the other 120 guests to turn and watch Amelia's grand entrance on the arm of her younger brother Samuel from Victoria's second marriage. 

amelia spencer ring© Instagram
Greg proposed in 2020

Victoria later described Amelia and Greg's mountainous wedding ceremony as "moving" and told HELLO!: "I’ve never seen my daughter look more beautiful or more truly happy. They could not love each other more."

She later posed with her daughter against the backdrop of the mountains, showing off the bride's custom sheer-panelled, Swarovski-embellished gown which was crafted over two and a half months.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Amelia Spencer and Eliza Spencer attend The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)© Joe Maher
Both Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza have opened up about their close bond and open communication with their mother

The Spencer twins rarely speak about their family life, but they commented about their open communication with their mother in the past, especially when it came to difficult subjects such as mental health.

Speaking of their childhood, which saw their aunt Princess Diana die in a car accident and their mother battle with and drug addiction, Amelia told Tatler: "We were a very open family. We have come a long way in terms of the conversations, and I hope there will come a time when the stigma is completely removed and that people will be able to ask for help and not feel judged for having mental health issues or struggling emotionally."

