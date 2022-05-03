Emma Stone just recycled her never-before-seen wedding mini dress The Cruella actress tied the knot in 2020

Emma Stone has kept her private life out of the spotlight, and that includes withholding photos and details of her secret wedding to Dave McCary in 2020.

SEE: Met Gala 2022: The most glamorous red carpet looks from Katy Perry to Gwen Stefani

Two years after her big day, she has finally shared a look at one of her beautiful wedding dresses designed by Louis Vuitton! On Monday night, the Cruella actress delighted fans by stepping out in a white feathered mini dress for the 2022 Met Gala, which Vogue reported was recycled from her wedding afterparty.

Loading the player...

WATCH: All the fashion highlights from the 2022 Met Gala

For her interpretation of this year's Gilded Glamour theme, Emma's frock featured a low V-neck with buttons that ran down the side and a sequinned and feathered hem that fell to her knees. She paired it with square-toe white heels and wore her hair in an elegant high bun – but we can't help but wonder how she chose to style it on her big day.

RELATED: 16 celebrities who defied the odds by getting married in 2020

READ: The heartbreaking story behind Kylie Jenner's Met Gala wedding dress and veil

The Easy A star, 33, met her future husband when she hosted Saturday Night Live in 2016, where 36-year-old Dave worked as a writer and director. They began dating the following year and announced their engagement back in December 2019.

Emma recycled her Louis Vuitton wedding dress at the Met Gala

At the time, Dave shared a photo of the couple together and Emma showed off her diamond and pearl engagement ring designed by Yoshinobu Kataoka. They were forced to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they confirmed they had tied the knot after they were spotted wearing gold wedding bands in September 2020.

Little is known about their ceremony and celebration, but it seems as though the bride opted for at least two dresses if her latest feathered look was from her evening reception.

The couple got engaged in 2019

Emma previously admitted she had no plans to get married, but she told Elle in 2018: "My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids.

"And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids."

The couple welcomed a daughter called Louise Jean in March 2021.

MORE: Princess Charlene pictured with rarely-seen engagement ring from Prince Albert

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.