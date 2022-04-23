Kate Middleton twinned with Princess Diana's wedding dress – did you spot it? The Duchess rocked an 80s-inspired dress

Princess Diana wore a very iconic wedding dress designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel when she married Prince Charles in 1981, and the Duchess of Cambridge recently channelled her bridal style.

To finish off her royal tour of the Caribbean in March, Prince William's wife Kate was spotted in a beautiful yellow floral dress as she left Lynden Pindling International Airport in the Bahamas. The 40-year-old opted for an 80s-inspired midi dress from one of her favourite designers, Alessandra Rich, which retails for £1,690.

It featured a crystal-embellished buckle and faux pearl buttons, and many royal fans suggested at the time that she was channelling her late mother-in-law's style, with one writing: "I'm picturing Diana in the 80s!"

But we didn't realise how similar her frock was to the Princess of Wales' wedding gown. Take the puffed sleeves, ruffled trim and delicate bow on the neckline for proof!

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a puff-sleeve dress in the Bahamas

While Kate sported a pencil skirt silhouette and peplum waist, accessorising with sleek Gianvito Rossi heels and a white clutch bag, Diana's dress featured lace trim on the cuffs, a full princess-style skirt and a 25-foot sequin encrusted train that tied in with the grandeur of St Paul's Cathedral.

Duchess Kate also included several nods to her own wedding day with Prince William during her royal tour. In particular, when she stepped out in a beautiful bridal white midi dress as she attended the inaugural Commissioning Parade in Jamaica.

Princess Diana's wedding dress had a very similar neckline

Complete with a stunning square neckline, delicate lace sleeves and figure-flattering waistline, the dress was reminiscent of her own bridal outfit. Plus, it was also designed by the brand responsible for her real-life long-sleeve lace wedding dress, Alexander McQueen.

For a special dinner hosted by the Governor-General of Jamaica, the Duchess stunned in a gorgeous green off-the-shoulder dress by Jenny Packham, which she accessorised with diamond and emerald jewels on loan from the Queen. She also wore her Royal Family Order and the GCVO Star, which the monarch gifted to her in April 2019 for her eighth wedding anniversary.

