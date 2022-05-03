The heartbreaking story behind Kylie Jenner's Met Gala wedding dress and veil The Kardashians star paid tribute to the late Virgil Abloh

Kylie Jenner was a vision in white as she attended the 2022 Met Gala alongside her mother Kris Jenner and siblings Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Kendall.

While the Kardashian-Jenner family are no strangers to pulling out all the stops when it comes to red carpet fashion, Monday night was slightly different for Kylie. She opted for a very sentimental gown that paid tribute to the late Virgil Abloh, who sadly passed away from cancer in November 2021.

Designed by Off White, which was founded by American designer Virgil, the dress boasted a handmade bustier with sheer capped sleeves boasting the gold letters 'OFF', a ruffled organza skirt and a veiled "thinking cap" – a backwards cap adorned with floral detailing and a sheer veil.

Kylie explained the heartbreaking meaning behind her dress on Instagram, writing: "Virgil and I were supposed to go to the Met together before it got postponed in 2020. To celebrate V tonight and his incredible legacy truly means the world to me. I’m humbled to wear this dress and honor my talented beautiful friend. we felt you tonight Virgil and love you forever & thank u to the entire @off____white team!!"

Kylie paid tribute to the late Virgil Abloh with her bridal white gown

The gown was known as 'Poetry Dress' and Kylie reportedly helped mastermind the final look. The brand explained it "draws inspiration from the final Couture gown designed by Virgil Abloh, shown in the Off-White Fall Winter 2022 & 'High Fashion' collection runway show. Kylie Jenner collaborated closely with the Off-White Atelier on the making of her gown for the 2022 #MetGala to honor her friend and celebrate his legacy."

The Kardashians star, 24, paired her look with oversized gold drop earrings and clear heels, ensuring all eyes remained on her dress.

Hailey Bieber's wedding dress was designed by Off White

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "This made me tear up.. he would have been so proud to see you in this moment! You looked beautiful," while another added: "What a beautiful tribute."

The strapless look, statement skirt and bridal white colour meant Kylie's dress could easily pass as a wedding gown – especially since it even includes a modern twist on the traditional veil!

In fact, Off White's Virgil was responsible for Hailey Bieber's custom lace wedding dress when she married Justin back in 2019. The off-the-shoulder gown was embroidered with beads and floral sequins and the model paired it with a cathedral-length veil emblazoned with the words 'Till death do us part.'

