Gwen Stefani fans notice sweet touch in newly released wedding videos

The Voice stars Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton married in 2021, and the singer released previously unseen videos of her in her wedding dress on Wednesday.

The trio of videos showed Gwen trying on her wedding dress, and many followers pointed out Bob Marley's One Love playing in the background of the videos. So Sweet!

In the first clip, Gwen reveals that it was the second dress she tried on to find 'the one'. The subsequent clips showed the star posing on a sofa and strutting around the shop wearing white cowboy boots with her statement high-low dress.

Gwen shared a series of videos in her wedding dress

Gwen wrote a caption alongside the video: "One year ago today I tried on wedding dresses to marry @blakeshelton gx."

Fans rushed to praise the star leaving comments like "Gorgeous as always" and: "So beautiful. It’s perfect. Thank you for sharing this special moment".

The pair got engaged and married in Oklahoma

The 51-year-old mother-of-three wore not one – but two dresses on the day. "You need a party dress when you get to marry @blakeshelton @verawang, gz," she wrote alongside a black and white picture showing her in a mini strapless dress which she accessorised with white fishnet tights and white boots.

The Voice stars said 'I do' in front of family and friends at Blake's Oklahoma ranch in July 2021, which is the same place where the couple got engaged in October 2020.

The Voice stars married in July 2021

When the singer released other videos of her wedding dress back in September last year, the clips divided fans.

While many rushed to the comments section to praise the star's attire, others weren't so keen. One fan wrote: "THE MOST BEAUTIFUL BRIDE" and another agreed, adding: "Your wedding dress was absolutely stunning you looked beautiful."

On the other hand, comments included: "Sorry Gwen but not a fan of the dress," and: "Beautiful but not too fond of the top part, however you are gorgeous."

