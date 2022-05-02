Princess Charlene pictured with rarely-seen engagement ring from Prince Albert The Princess of Monaco is often spotted without the diamond

Princess Charlene joined her husband Prince Albert and twin children, Jacques and Gabriella, seven, for an outing in Monaco this weekend, and she flashed her huge diamond engagement ring in the process.

The royal, who has been married since 2011, and her family attended the sixth round of the 2022 Formula E championships, which marked her first public appearance since she contracted an ear, nose and throat (ENT) infection that left her stranded in South Africa for much of 2021.

This means it was also the first time in a while that royal fans have caught a glimpse of the Princess of Monaco's unique ring, which she doesn't always wear. As she wrapped her arms around her daughter, who was later snapped protecting her ears from the loud noises from the crowds, Charlene showed off her massive three-carat, pear-cut diamond flanked by smaller diamonds in triangle arrangements.

The royal attended the 2022 Formula E championships

The bespoke piece was reportedly crafted by Parisian jeweller Repossi, and it appeared to be nestled next to a silver wedding band. Charlene paired her special jewellery with a grey power suit and styled her hair in a platinum blonde crop.

Her husband wore a navy suit, while Jacques wore a grey suit with shorts and Gabriella had a navy blouse over a white dress.

Princess Charlene's pear-shaped diamond engagement ring

Prince Albert and the then-Charlene Wittstock first met at the Mare Nostrum International Swimming Meet in Monaco when Charlene was an Olympic swimmer.

Albert proposed to her in 2010 with a unique engagement ring which she slips on for big events. However, she is often spotted without it – including during Elizabeth-Ann De Massy's funeral in July 2020 and for the Christmas gift distribution at Monaco Palace in December the same year.

The couple got married in 2011

In 2011, Charlene and Albert married in a three-day celebration that began with a concert on 30 June by classic rockers the Eagles. It was followed by a civil ceremony on 1 July and a Roman-Catholic ceremony on 2 July. The huge guestlist included Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, and even the likes of Naomi Campbell.

Charlene was the epitome of sophistication donning an off-the-shoulder Armani Privé silk gown, which took three seamstresses 2,500 hours to make.

