Emma Stone forced to postpone wedding due to coronavirus

Emma Stone got engaged to now-fiancé Dave McCary back in December. Dave, who is a writer and director on Saturday Night Live, took to Instagram to share the news with a photo of the couple together and Emma showing off her diamond and pearl engagement ring. But reports say that the couple were due to tie the knot in Los Angeles this past weekend and have been forced to postpone due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dave shared the couple's news on Instagram

Apparently the couple, who have been dating since 2017 after meeting on an episode of Saturday Night Live back in 2016 when Emma hosted the show, have not yet set a new date for their nuptials and will hold off doing so until they have more information about the outbreak.

And they're not the first celebrity couple to have been affected by COVID-19. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were reportedly set to say I do in front of 150 guests in Japan this summer, but have also been forced to push the date back. The couple were initially considering a winter wedding in December 2019, but changed the date when deciding upon Japan as a location. Orlando told The Times: "I'm not joking when I say that coronavirus might have a play in whether we put things on ice, because we're going to be traveling and we don't want anyone to feel uncomfortable."

Katy and Orlando have also pushed their wedding date back due to coronavirus

Weddings of the general public are also being affected. As factories in China - where the outbreak is said to have originated - are forced to close, production of wedding dresses has stopped and brides-to-be are struggling to find 'the one'. Meanwhile, the closure of country borders and flight cancellations means some couples who had planned a destination wedding are having to cancel their big day.

