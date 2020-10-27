Royal wedding beauty treatments: Everything Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and more had done Princess Diana, Eugenie and Beatrice all followed a stringent regime, too

Royal weddings are, by proxy, viewed by billions of people across the world, and so it makes sense that the brides want to look and feel their best. Everyone from Meghan Markle to Kate Middleton called upon a trusted team of facialists, nail technicians, fitness trainers and more for their big days, and here's exactly what they did for them…

SEE: 9 stunning behind-the-scenes royal wedding photos

Loading the player...

WATCH: The most iconic royal wedding dresses of all time

Kate Middleton

Facial

The Duchess of Cambridge is believed to have indulged in a bee venom facial by beautician Deborah Mitchell before her nuptials with Prince William. Speaking to HELLO!, Deborah explained that it works by tightening the skin to act as a natural face-lift. She adds that brides-to-be should give themselves at least four weeks before trying such a treatment, in order to give your skin time to heal.

MORE: 11 hilarious royal wedding moments caught on camera

Hair treatment

Kate Middleton is a regular at the Richard Ward hair salon in London, and reportedly gets a conditioning treatment called Kerastase Rituals, which would explain how her mane looks unwaveringly shiny, including on her wedding day.

RELATED: 7 royal wedding makeup secrets you never knew

Manicure

It was revealed that Kate Middleton had her nails done by manicurist Marina Sandoval. She used a combination of Bourjouis' So Laque Nail Enamel in Rose Lounge, and Essie Nail Polish in Allure.

Fake tan

Kate was also rumoured to have used the Xen-Tan Instant Bronzing Mist for a natural glow. It promises an 'olive tone', and is easy to apply via a handy spritz.

Meghan Markle

Facial

The Duchess of Sussex's facialist and friend Nichola Joss helped prep Meghan's skin ahead of her big day with Prince Harry via a massage technique after Meghan previously dubbed them the best in the world on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig.

In an interview with Marie Claire, Nichola explained that regular massaging can help sculpt cheek bones and jawline, while Meghan previously said: "I do facial exercises from one of my favourite aestheticians, Nichola Joss, who basically sculpts your face from the inside out. I swear it works, as silly as you may feel. There's a reason she is in high demand around awards season."

LED light therapy

Dermalux confirmed to HELLO! that Meghan also had a course of LED phototherapy treatments in the lead up to her wedding. They use infrared light to increase cell energy and collagen production, while a blue light offers antibacterial power to zap spots and kill of any germs.

Rachel McIness, Dermalux's UK Sales Manager told us that the facial is ideal for brides-to-be: "In the three to six months leading up to a wedding, we would recommend booking an appointment every four weeks to allow your skin to adjust and ensure significant improvement. Professional facials will tackle any specific concerns and ensure you feel better and more gorgeous than ever."

Princess Diana

Eyelash tint

The Princess of Wales had pale eyelashes and frequently got them tinted at London salon Violet Adair. It's likely that she will have done the same ahead of her big day with Prince Charles, before adding lashings of mascara (her holy grail was Lancome's Keracils).

Hair colour

Diana also frequented Daniel Galvin's George Street salon in London, where she requested warm blonde highlights, as seen on her wedding day.

Princess Eugenie

Laser skin treatment

Princess Eugenie championed what's known as 'glass skin' on her wedding day with Jack Brooksbank, a crystal-clear effect derived from a meticulous skincare routine. According to skin expert Dr Ross Perry, Eugenie is likely to have invested in regular laser sessions. "This kind of treatment actively targets and treats lines, wrinkles and sun damage for fresher, tighter skin without surgery or injections," he explained to Heart FM.

Eyebrow microblading

Eugenie's bridal makeup look featured bold eyebrows, which are believed to be down to microblading. It's a semi-permanent treatment resulting in thicker, fuller eyebrows that ensure your eyes will stand out on your big day.

Sarah Ferguson

Botox

Though the Duchess of York is now a proponent of non-invasive treatments, she once indulged in Botox, so there's a possibility she may have done so ahead of her wedding with now ex-husband Prince Andrew. She opened up about having the cosmetic procedure ahead of her 60th birthday, telling HELLO! that she previously used it "when there was nothing else available". Now, she punts for a laser facelift, explaining: "I don't like the frozen look. I'm so animated and I like to be myself."

Princess Beatrice

Fitness regime

Princess Beatrice is the latest royal to have said 'I do', when she married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a surprise ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic. Much like the event itself, Beatrice's beauty treatments have remained much of a mystery, but her former personal trainer Nadya Fairweather told HELLO!: "I'm sure that leading up to her wedding, Princess Beatrice will have a great exercise routine to minimise stress, maintain her muscle strength, cardiovascular fitness and postural balance." She adds that it's likely Beatrice will have cut out alcohol for health benefits.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.