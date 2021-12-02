22 lesser-known royal wedding secrets that will leave you speechless From mishaps to sweet tributes

Ever wondered what really goes on behind closed doors at a royal wedding? While millions of people tuned in to watch the likes of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh get married, there are several lesser-known details of their nuptials they have managed to keep a secret.

We're talking duplicate dresses, heartfelt family tributes and even mishaps that didn't make the headlines at the time. Take a look at the hidden details you missed from some of the biggest royal nuptials of all time...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan and Harry's wedding car

1. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's number plate '190518' on their wedding car referred to their wedding date 19 May, 2018.

2. Meghan and Harry's bishop read from an iPad.

3. Meghan's tiara included a detachable brooch made up of ten diamonds.

4. Meghan and Harry's wedding programme was not up to date. It read, "The Bride, having been greeted by the Dean of Windsor, moves in procession through the Nave where she is joined by her father, Mr. Thomas Markle, to the High Altar."

Meghan and Harry amended their vows

5. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex purposely used the terms husband and wife in their vows, as opposed to man and wife.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

6. Princess Beatrice's wedding had a 'secret garden' theme.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

7. Prince Charles helped coordinate the music for his son Prince William and Kate Middleton's nuptials.

Prince William and Harry wore military uniforms to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding

8. William and Harry's uniforms at Kate and William's wedding were sweatproof.

9. Kate's earrings featured oak leaves to symbolise the trees in Berkshire, where the Middleton family live.

10. The Duchess of Cambridge's bridal bouquet featured a flower called Sweet William.

11. Kate and William's floral budget was estimated to have cost them approximately £800,000.

Kate and William's bridesmaids wore floral crowns

12. The younger bridesmaids and flower girls at Kate and William's big day wore crowns inspired by the one Kate's mother Carole Middleton wore to her own wedding in 1981.

13. The honeymoon destination was a surprise for Kate. William kept it to himself, before revealing that they would be spending two weeks in a private villa in the Seychelles.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles

Princess Diana's dress had a 25-foot train

14. Princess Diana's dress had to be refitted 15 times, after her waist dropped from 29 inches to 23.5 inches.

15. The soles of Princess Diana's shoes had a C and D painted on them, representing Charles and Diana's initials.

16. Charles and Diana's wedding is believed to have cost £37million.

17. Diana's dress designers, the Emmanuels, made a duplicate and a backup dress for the big day, in case her gown was leaked or damaged.

The Queen and Prince Philip

Her Majesty and Prince Philip on their wedding day in 1947

18. The Queen kept the word 'obey' in her wedding vows with Prince Philip in 1947, despite the word being omitted from the Church of England service in 1928.

19. Her Majesty didn't use money to pay for her royal wedding dress, she used clothing ration coupons following World War II.

20. Prince Philip had a secret message inscribed inside the monarch's wedding band that only three people have ever seen.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie's engagement ring

21. Princess Eugenie's engagement ring was inspired by her personality. She told British Vogue that her husband Jack Brooksbank, "Found the sapphire and thought it looked like me because it changes colour and he thought that that was part of my character which is quite sweet".

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex

22. The reason Sophie Wessex banned guests from wearing hats at her wedding with Prince Edward was in order to maintain a more informal tone. Guests were also advised not to wear headpieces.

