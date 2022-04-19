Meghan Markle's two stunning wedding accessories we barely saw

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex, 40, found the perfect opportunity to recycle not one but two parts of her gorgeous bridal outfit this week – did you spot them?

As she attended the Invictus Games in the Netherlands on Friday, Meghan stepped out in a very special pair of white Aquazzura heels that she originally wore four years ago for her royal wedding with Prince Harry. She was pictured heading to their evening reception in the custom pointed-toe pumps which she paired with her second wedding dress – a halterneck dress by Stella McCartney.

For her latest look, the Duchess teamed the heels with a white suit from Valentino, which was made up of a double-breasted oversized blazer and straight-leg trousers. The pearlescent hue was especially symbolic around Easter, as it symbolises purity, light, grace and in a biblical sense, the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

She finished off her meaningful look with a matching Valentino stud leather crossbody bag, a delicate hand chain from Catbird and diamond earrings from Cartier – and the latter also appear to be from her wedding day.

Meghan and Harry attended the Invictus Games in the Netherlands

Meghan previously wore the sparkling Galanterie de Cartier earrings for the Invictus Games reception in London in April 2018, and again a few months later with her bateau neck wedding gown by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy. She also accessorised with the Queen Mary diamond bandeau tiara, which boasted a ten-diamond diamond brooch that was gifted to Queen Mary by the County of Lincoln to celebrate her marriage to the Duke of York in 1893.

Meghan Markle wore the white Aquazzura heels for her wedding reception

It's clear that her classic wedding outfits were timeless! Meanwhile, her husband Prince Harry looked dapper in a navy suit.

The royals began secretly dating in 2016 and went on to tie the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on 19 May 2018. Famous guests included George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams and Idris Elba, who acted as DJ during their evening wedding reception.

The Duchess rocking her Cartier earrings

Sharing an insight into the celebration, he said during an appearance co-hosting BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Rap Show with Tiffany Calver: "Still DRE by Dr Dre went off! It was Meghan’s choice."

Harry and Meghan – who was previously married to film producer Trevor Engelson – now share two children Archie and Lilibet, who they have been raising in the United States after stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

