Why Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose shunned Amber Heard wedding - real reason

Johnny Depp, 58, and Amber Heard, 36, have been delving into intimate aspects of their relationship amid their high-profile defamation case.

One of the revelations saw Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny, 58, reveal that his daughter Lily-Rose, 22, didn't have a great relationship with Amber at the time of their wedding – and it meant that she didn't even attend their nuptials. "My daughter Lily-Rose did not come to the wedding," he said in court on 20 April. "She and Ms. Heard were not on particularly great terms, for several reasons."

He stated that their wedding was centred around "dinner, dancing and drugs," naming MDMA and mushrooms as some of Amber's go-to drugs.

The Edward Scissorhands star and the Aquaman actress met on the set of The Rum Diary in 2009. Amber was spotted wearing a diamond engagement ring at the premiere of her film 3 Days To Kill in 2014, and they went on to get married on 3 February 2015 at their home in Los Angeles.

Johnny and Amber got married in 2015

They then hosted a celebration on Little Hall's Pond Cay on Johnny’s private island in the Bahamas to celebrate their union with their closest family and friends – minus Lily-Rose.

However, their relationship didn't last and their divorce was finalised in early 2017. Johnny was previously in a relationship with Vanessa Paradis from 1998 to 2012, and the former couple share children Lily-Rose and Jack.

Both his ex-partner and daughter have defended the actor in public. Back in 2016, when Amber's abuse allegations against Johnny first came out, Lily-Rose described her dad on Instagram as "the sweetest, most loving person I know, he’s been nothing but a wonderful father to my little brother and I."

Johnny's ex Vanessa Paradis and daughter Lily-Rose have publicly defended the actor

Meanwhile, Vanessa had nothing but support for Johnny, stating in 2020: "Through all these years I've known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous and non-violent person and father. On movie sets the actors, directors and entire crews adore him because he is humble and respectful to everyone, as well as being one of the best actors we've seen."

She continued: "I am aware of the allegations which Amber Heard has publicly accused Johnny of for more than four years now. This is nothing like the true Johnny I have known, and from my personal experience of many years, I can say he was never violent or abusive to me."

