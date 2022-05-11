Princess Alexandra's granddaughter Flora Ogilvy wows in third wedding mini dress - and it's pink Her vintage pink mini was gorgeous

Flora Ogilvy has been pictured in a third wedding dress following her wedding with her husband and Swedish financier, Timothy Vesterberg.

RELATED: The Queen's cousin Flora Ogilvy's two weddings were filled with royal nods

The couple tied the knot officially on 26 September 2020 at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace during the height of the pandemic, but they chose to celebrate with a marriage blessing in front of a larger guest list once restrictions had eased in September 2021.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time – who takes top spot?

Now, Princess Alexandra's granddaughter has shared new photos of their intimate celebration that took place at Claridges Hotel in London following their blessing – and her bridal gown is stunning.

Instead of opting for a traditional white gown, like her previous two outfits, Flora was pictured by Rebecca Reid for Vogue Scandinavia wearing a blush pink mini dress with a keyhole neckline, bow around the waist and jewelled skirt.

MORE: The Queen's cousin Princess Alexandra's rare engagement ring is just like Princess Anne's

READ: Princess Alexandra's four-acre mansion where she lost the Queen's wedding present

Flora looked beautiful in a vintage pink mini dress following her 2021 marriage blessing

She paired the vintage dress, which was originally from the 1960s, with white Jimmy Choo heels. Explaining her outfit choice in the Instagram caption, Flora said: "Following our wedding reception, we hosted our Swedish guests @claridgeshotel for a more intimate celebration.

"I sourced and restored a bejewelled vintage dress from the 1960s worn with bespoke @jimmychoo and @cartier pieces.

"We fell in love with the Art Deco architecture and the hand-painted @degournay wallpaper. It was very inspiring to see it being made at their London studio with @vampatrons last week."

The royal bride wore a Phillipa Lepley bridal gown earlier in the day

Fans rushed to shower Flora with praise, with one writing: "Wow! Love the dress, so beautiful," and a second commenting: "So beautiful and elegant." A third added: "A gorgeous bride @floravesterberg xx."

The intimate event followed her marriage blessing, which took place at St James's Church in front of many key royals including Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, Lady Gabriella Windsor and Lady Amelia Windsor.

At the time, Flora looked ethereal in a Phillipa Lepley bridal gown featuring delicate embroidered flowers, sheer long sleeves and a romantic sweetheart neckline – and it wasn't too dissimilar from the one the Duchess of Cambridge wore for her royal wedding with Prince William in 2011.

She finished off her look with delicate drop earrings which she previously wore at the couple's original wedding, alongside a modern square neck dress from Emilia Wickstead.

READ: Princess Charlene's forgotten crystal-studded third wedding dress is her most striking – photos

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.