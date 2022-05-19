Vogue Williams reveals Spencer Matthews has 'no regrets' about shock proposal The pair got engaged at The Lion King

Vogue Williams has revealed her husband Spencer Matthews has "no regrets" about his memorable proposal, which he previously admitted was more suited to his taste than his wife's.

Former Made In Chelsea star Spencer wanted to get down on one knee in front of a huge audience at the West End theatre production of The Lion King, which the mother-of-three said would be "my worst nightmare."

Speaking about the proposal, which took place in 2018, she told Giovanna Fletcher on the podcast, Journey to the Magic: "He proposed to me at the show. But it's Spencer's all-time favourite Disney film and it is the only thing he's ever cried at, and he loves it. So, it was kind of like he did his best proposal for himself. He could have taken me to Beauty and the Beast!

"He asked them, 'Can I go on stage and propose to her at the end?' That is my worst nightmare. And they were like, 'Well, no, it's a West End show and other people are watching it.'"

Vogue Williams' stunning engagement ring

Luckily for Vogue, this meant that Spencer eventually popped the question backstage in front of fewer onlookers.

"In the end it happened backstage, and we met the cast and stuff, and it was really nice because it's a really cool stage and you've got all the pride rock background and all that kind of stuff which was really cool. He doesn't really have any regrets, no he thinks it was great, it was quite nice. He had a great time."

Spencer, himself, previously told Jamie Laing on their podcast 6 Degrees that his proposal left his bride-to-be "uncomfortable."

Vogue chatted to Giovanna Fletcher about the proposal on the Journey to the Magic podcast

He said: "So we went backstage and there was Simba, Mufasa, and Nala and Scar just kind of stood there. And I was like, 'Well this is going to be weird isn't it.' I just kind of dropped to one knee in front of a pride of lions – not real lions, of course, this was the West End – and I proposed to her and I think she was a little bit uncomfortable.

"Then we took some photos with them, just with The Lion King cast."

Vogue and Spencer – who are now proud parents to son Theodore, daughter Gigi and baby Otto – met in January 2017, at the Austrian training camp for Channel 4's show The Jump. While the radio presenter wanted to keep their relationship under wraps at the beginning, Spencer joked he told everyone.

Spencer proposed following a West End production of The Lion King

During Vogue's recent chat on the second series of Journey to the Magic, she opened up about the early stages of their relationship and their first holiday together in Disneyland Paris.

"He likes to claim it was our first date… but I organised it! It's kind of complicated because we went away and we did the show (C4’s The Jump) together, and then that was in November.

"I was quite happy being single and then eventually by March we were a proper couple and that’s when we went to Disney, so that was our first proper holiday away. But as I said, I had three friends with me as well and it's so much fun to go with your pals," Vogue explained.

Walt Disney Travel Company's podcast Journey to the Magic, hosted by Giovanna Fletcher, returns with a second series on Wednesday 18 May 2022.

