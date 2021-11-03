Vogue Williams' engagement ring cost Spencer Matthews 3x average house deposit

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews, who are expecting their third child together, got engaged in February 2018. Not only is Vogue's unbelievable engagement ring incredibly beautiful, it also set Spencer back a small fortune!

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Seamus Fahy of engagement ring specialists Voltaire Diamonds in Dublin revealed that the jewel is expected to have a value of approximately £180,000, which is more than three times the average UK house deposit which stands at £57,000.

Seamus explained: "The centre stone looks to be a 4ct centre radiant, with parallel baguette and trillion side diamonds making up a total carat weight of at least 1.25ct." He added that it would be "close to – if not over - €200,000".

When Spencer shared a picture of the ring on his own Instagram, he added that besides its eye-watering price tag, he also put a lot of thought into the jewel and designed it himself.

Vogue Williams' bespoke engagement ring

"My friend Neil @duttsonrocks and I really enjoyed the journey of making this beautiful ring for my fiancée @voguewilliams," he captioned the post. "I loved designing it and believe it suits her perfectly."

In fact, Spencer told HELLO! that the bespoke design was crafted to look like a bridge to reflect Vogue's love of architecture, while the Made In Chelsea star also had the date of the couple's engagement engraved on the inside.

He proposed live on stage after the couple enjoyed a performance of the Lion King. That also had sentimental value behind it.

Vogue Williams' first photo of her engagement ring

"The engagement had to be special," Spencer explained. "And as our first trip away together was to Disneyland Paris, it felt like the perfect fit. The Lion King is also one of the greatest stories of all time, so I figured that having just had a romantic evening watching it, she'd probably say yes!"

Sure enough, just four months later, Spencer and Vogue tied the knot in June 2018 at Spencer's family's Glen Affric Estate in Scotland. They are now parents to son Theodore and daughter Gigi and their third child is due in 2022.

