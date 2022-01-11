Vogue Williams demands second proposal after 'uncomfortable' Spencer Matthews engagement

Spencer Matthews recently admitted that his proposal to Vogue Williams left her feeling uncomfortable, and she has now joked that she demands her husband pop the question for the second time!

The pair got engaged in February 2018 at the West End theatre production of The Lion King, which Spencer said was his ideal proposal but not Vogue's. "I took her to The Lyceum to see The Lion King because it's my favourite Disney film. Not hers – mine. I realised later, this is what I would want to happen to me and not her. She doesn't care about The Lion King at all, it's probably not even in her top five," Spencer explained to his friend and former Made In Chelsea co-star Jamie Laing on their podcast 6 Degrees, after discussing his recent proposal to Sophie Habboo.

"But I went there anyway and I'd called ahead and I'd said, 'Could I get engaged on stage, like at the end?' So in front of an auditorium full of people. And they were just like, 'Er we can look into it. We can't change the show, obviously.'

Vogue made a witty comment about Spencer's 2018 proposal

He added: "But unfortunately, that wasn't to be so we had a private tour instead. And so we went backstage and there was Simba, Mufasa, and Nala and Scar just kind of stood there. And I was like, 'Well this is going to be weird isn't it.' I just kind of dropped to one knee in front of a pride of lions – not real lions, of course, this was the West End – and I proposed to her and I think she was a little bit uncomfortable.

The couple got engaged at The Lion King theatre production

"Then we took some photos with them, just with The Lion King cast."

Vogue shared the clip from the podcast on her Instagram Stories and jokingly wrote: "I demand another proposal. I feel like @spencermatthews was proposing to himself when he did ours!"

Shortly afterwards, Spencer granted her wish and got down on one knee in the couple's living room in front of her friends. "I promise to love you for the rest of my life," Spencer said, holding up his wireless earphone in the place of a ring.

Spencer jokingly proposed with his earbud

Vogue could be heard laughing as she asked her friends, "What would you give Spenny's proposal out of ten?" One responded, "Two", and the other said, "One."

They went on to get married in June 2018 on the banks of the picturesque loch on Spencer's family's 30,000-acre estate in Scotland.

Vogue was pregnant with their first child at the time, and it was an intimate outdoor ceremony with a small guest list including Spencer's brother James and his wife Pippa Middleton.

