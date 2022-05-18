Meghan Markle's wedding guest style is seriously chic – see her all-time best dresses

Nichola Murphy
The Duchess of Sussex has served serious wedding guest fashion inspiration over the years – see Meghan Markle's best outfits.
Wedding season is upon us which means you're likely to have at least one of your friends or family's nuptials in your diary.
Since the Duchess of Sussex, 40, seems to know exactly what to wear for every occasion, why not look to her for your wedding guest outfit inspiration? Whether you're after a summery floral frock or a chic colour-block look, Meghan Markle has worn it all. And she knows the best colours and styles to make a statement while making sure she doesn't upstage the bride. Take a look…
For Prince Harry's cousin Celia McCorquodale's Lincolnshire wedding, Meghan stepped out in a gorgeous blue china print maxi dress by Oscar de la Renta. She paired it with a pretty white fascinator and high heeled pumps that she originally wore to the evening reception of her own wedding one month earlier.
Shop the look:
Floral dress, £396, Farfetch
Who can forget the Duchess' sheer frock she wore to her fashion designer friend Misha Nonoo's wedding to Michael Hess? The royal was snapped in Rome in a Valentino gown with a V-neck, voluminous puff sleeves and crystal embellishments while Prince Harry looked dapper in his suit.
Meghan's Valentino gown at Misha Nonoo's wedding
Midi dress with lace sleeves, £2,980, Farfetch
Meghan looked simply stunning when she joined Harry at his childhood friend Charlie Van Straubenzee's nuptials to photographer Daisy Jenks in Surrey. The royal rocked a gorgeous colour-block midi dress made up of a black top and green, pink and white pleated skirt. She teamed the Club Monaco frock with a black Philip Treacy hat, a box clutch by Kayu and Aquazzura heels.
The royal in her Club Monaco frock
Pleated midi dress, was £225 now £180, Karen Millen
A royal wedding is the perfect excuse to dress up in your most elegant attire, and Meghan did just that when Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in 2018. She opted for a navy coat dress from her wedding dress designer, Givenchy, alongside a matching hat by Noel Stewart and a blue clutch.
Duchess Meghan kept it simple for Princess Eugenie's nuptials
Coat dress, £299, L.K.Bennett
In August 2016, Meghan shared a photo of her bridesmaid outfit at her friend Lindsay Roth's wedding on her now-deleted Instagram account. The Lela Rose floor-length frock featured a bow detail at the back, a soft pastel pink and a jacquard finish, making it perfect for a more formal wedding.
