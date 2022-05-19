Victoria Beckham reveals the secret to happy marriage with David Beckham ahead of 23rd anniversary The couple tied the knot in 1999

Victoria Beckham and her husband David are no doubt looking ahead to this summer when they will mark their 23rd wedding anniversary.

During a candid interview with Grazia, the pop star-turned-fashion designer touched upon the secret to the longevity of their happy marriage.

"And they said it wouldn't last! From the minute we got married - and here we are about to celebrate 23 years," she said in a tongue-in-cheek comment.

The couple met in 1997 when David was a Manchester United footie ace and Victoria was a Spice Girl. They swiftly became one of the celebrity world's hottest couples and married just under two years later. They have since become parents to four children; Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Their marriage comes down to the fact "that we have so much respect for each other". She added: "David is an incredible dad, and husband, and he's very supportive of my work. We are really good partners."

Despite being married for over two decades, Victoria is in no rush to offer out advice to her eldest son Brooklyn and his new wife Nicola Peltz. "Claudia and Nelson [Peltz] have also been married a long time, so Brooklyn and Nicola have both seen that growing up," she continued. "All of us are there to support them."

The couple tied the knot on 4 July 1999

The newlyweds enjoyed a star-studded wedding ceremony on 9 April, held at Nicola's incredible family home in Florida, with guests in attendance including Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and Victoria's fellow Spice Girls, Mel B and Mel C.

The comments come years after Victoria was forced to quash any rumours that her marriage to David was in trouble, insisting that they "have nothing to prove".

After celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary in 2015, she told Grazia: "I am blessed to have a wonderful husband and beautiful, healthy, happy children.

"Yes, we travel a lot with our respective businesses and charitable commitments, but we always make time for each other as a couple and as a family." She added: "David and I have nothing to prove. We love each other, look out for each other and are strong as both partners and parents."

