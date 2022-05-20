Meghan Markle's close friend reveals secret wedding detail no one knew – photo Daniel Martin was responsible for the Duchess' gorgeous bridal makeup

Meghan Markle's makeup artist and long-term friend Daniel Martin revealed a previously-unknown secret about the royal wedding in 2018.

Daniel took to his Instagram Stories to share a snap taken on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's big day to mark their fourth wedding anniversary on 19 May. It showed an aerial shot of a convoy of three cars driving through the excited crowds towards Windsor Castle ahead of the ceremony at St George's Chapel.

"Happy Anniversary M & H," the Dior ambassador sweetly captioned the photo, and he had drawn several arrows to the middle car where he said he and hairstylist Serge Normant were sitting.

They were two of the masterminds behind Duchess Meghan's gorgeous bridal beauty look. Daniel and Meghan became friends after meeting back in 2011 while she was filming Suits in Toronto.

Daniel shared a snap of the convoy of cars ahead of the royal wedding

While Daniel had previously explained that he enjoyed breakfast with the Duchess and her mother Doria Ragland at the five-star hotel Cliveden House on the morning of the wedding, it wasn't known that he travelled with her to the venue.

They reportedly enjoyed a "chill morning" with cereal and fresh fruit, and Meghan reportedly showed no pre-wedding nerves. Daniel said on Good Morning America: "We had breakfast. Guy, her dog, was with us. We were playing around with him. It was a very chill morning," he revealed.

The MUA was responsible for Meghan's iconic natural wedding look

The royal was equally as relaxed when it came to the preparation – booking Daniel as her makeup artist and doing her trial over text alone! "She [texted and] was like, 'Hey – what are you doing May 19th? And then she sent me two emojis of the bride and groom. I was like, 'Okay, yeah, whatever you need,'" said Daniel, whose clientele includes Elisabeth Moss, Priyanka Chopra and Jessica Biel.

Speaking to Glamour about her bridal beauty, Daniel said Meghan is "‘not fussy" when it comes to makeup, adding: "We literally did her makeup trial over text – I didn’t even have time to see her."

The pair have been friends since 2011

He continued: "On your wedding day you want to look back at your photos and think about how great you felt in your dress and not be distracted by how trendy your makeup was in 2018. I focused on bringing out her best self and elevating it to a level, that you're not necessarily able to achieve yourself."

He chose a light base that showed off her freckles, long lashes and a glossy nude lip. Meghan wore her hair in a chic low bun that perfectly complemented her Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau tiara, loaned to her by The Queen, and her show-stopping bridal gown by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy.

