Prince Harry is 'deeply in love' with 'protective' Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship has "evolved" since they first went public with their romance back in 2016, according to a body language expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got married on 19 May 2018 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, and they moved to America in early 2020 – which has reportedly seen Harry become more confident and relaxed. On their fourth wedding anniversary, Darren Stanton on behalf of Slingo has analysed their marriage, and how "protective" Meghan Markle has become her husband's "rock."

While Duchess Meghan has been perceived as being "a stronger and more confident energy than her husband", which Darren attributed to the Suits actress' professional background, she has reportedly helped Harry "assert his confidence." One way this is particularly evident is through their tactile relationship and their lingering eye contact in public.

The couple recently shared an on-stage kiss

"Harry never came over particularly confident during interaction with others," Darren said, explaining that he showed "soft reassurance gestures" like his father Prince Charles.

"Harry would often tuck his hands into his jacket, almost giving himself a self-hug. When we touch our face or body, it’s to try to build self-confidence in situations where we feel quite uneasy.

The Duchess of Sussex often reassures her husband

"Over the last two years, Harry hasn’t been seen doing this so much and has instead become more of a man in his own right, asserting his confidence."

On their royal appearances, Darren continued that the Duke and Duchess come across as "very much in love" – and their public displays of affection have increased over the years.

"Not only are their hands intertwined but their forearms also touch, signifying the deep connection they have. This wasn’t so prevalent in the early days of their relationship as it is now, proving how their relationship has strengthened and evolved over time," he said.

Meghan was reportedly more confident at the start of their relationship

There are also more subtle signs of their connection, according to Darren. "The strong eye contact between the pair is a clear indicator that Harry is completely head over heels for Meghan," the body language expert explained, adding: "Harry is deeply in love."

Several photos and video clips have also shown Meghan being "very protective of Harry" and reassuring him when she senses his uncertainty. "You’ll notice at times Meghan will place the flat of her hand on Harry’s back or touch his elbow - both are to show affection and to let him know that she is there to support him."

