Love Princess Eugenie, Kaley Cuoco & more's expensive celeb wedding cakes? You don't have to spend £15k Can you guess who had the priciest cake?

Celebrities don't do anything by halves, including their wedding cakes. But you may be shocked to hear just how much Meghan Markle, Kaley Cuoco and more stars' cakes cost!

From towering designs to cascading handmade decorations, it's no surprise that some of our favourite celebrities' big-budget wedding cakes cost up to an eye-watering £15k, according to research from Jackandbeyond.com. Keep scrolling to see which celebrities went all out with their confections, and how to get similar designs for a fraction of the price.

WATCH: Royal wedding cakes that will go down in history

At the top of the list were Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who chose an 18-foot cake for their three-day wedding in India – so we're not surprised they needed a sword to cut the golden Baroque detailed cake!

Several royals also featured in the top 10, including Grace Kelly, Princess Eugenie and Meghan Markle.

Eugenie's autumnal creation ranked fourth, with an estimated cost of £6.5k. Created by Sophie Cabot, Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank's centrepiece was made up of five tiers of red velvet and chocolate cake and decorated with flowers and leaves.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's autumnal confection

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lemon and elderflower cake, made by Claire Ptak of Violet Bakery, was covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers. While it was significantly more affordable than Harry's cousin's chosen cake, it still came in at around £2.9k, the research revealed.

In terms of celebrities, Kaley Cuoco, Sofia Vergara and George Clooney also had pricey desserts. Ranked as the third most expensive, who can forget The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley's upside-down cake with ex-husband Ryan Sweeting?

Grace Kelly reportedly spent £10k on her wedding cake

The former couple had a seven-layer cake which was suspended from the ceiling by a crystal candelabra (that's some very sturdy buttercream frosting) and reportedly cost around £9k.

Top 15 most expensive celebrity wedding cakes:

1. Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas - £15,000

2. Grace Kelly & Rainier III - £10,000

3. Kaley Cuoco & Ryan Sweeting - £9,000

4. Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank - £6,500

5. Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello - £6,000

=7. Chiara Ferragni & Fedez - £5,600

=7. George Clooney & Amal Alamuddin - £5,600

8. Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen - £3,500

9. Meghan Markle & Prince Harry - £2,900

10. Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre - £1,900

11. Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk - £1,500

12. Penn Badgely & Domino Kirke - £1,350

13. Zoe Kravitz & Karl Glusman - £1,200

14. John Legend & Chrissy Teigen - £1,100

15. Hillary Duff & Matthew Koma - £500

How to get a celebrity wedding cake on a budget

If you don't have over £10k to spend on your wedding cake, fear not, you can still get the wow factor on a budget.

Jackandbeyond's bespoke cake consultant Sophia Zimmer shared some clever tips to keep costs down, including choosing frosting and fresh flower decorations.

"The taller the cake, the higher the price," she said, so keeping your tiers to a minimum will keep the price down. Sophie added: "If you are worried that a smaller cake might not feed all your guests, you can get around this by ordering some additional cutting cakes of the same flavour. You can even go for individual cakes only and get a beautiful cake stand to display them."

Copy the Duchess of Sussex's fresh flowers

It is also important to carefully consider the design of your cake. Instead of sugar paste covered with handmade decorations, she recommended brides and grooms choose simple cakes with frosting and fresh flowers.

Sophia explained: "Frosting is your friend! Frosted or half-naked tiers are often more moderately priced than the equivalent covered in sugar paste or marzipan. Frosting can also easily be textured to play with the effect."

Finally, turn to a professional for help, and be realistic with your expectations. "A good Wedding Cake Consultant will be able to design a cake with you that matches your budget, looks great and is unique to you and your wedding. Feel free to bring in colour samples or ideas for inspiration, but be realistic, not everything you can find on the internet actually works on a real cake," she concluded.

