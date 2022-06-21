10 controversial celebrity weddings: Victoria Beckham, Pippa Middleton & more divided the nation

Your wedding is the one day when you can make all the decisions to your taste, but that doesn't mean everyone else will agree with your choices.

Take Michelle Obama, Kourtney Kardashian, and even the Queen for proof! They were just some of the celebrities and royals who have chosen controversial vows, bridesmaid dresses and food that have divided their fans. Take a look back at their unique wedding days…

Pippa Middleton

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews chose to invite plenty of couples to their wedding, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton and Prince William, but they didn't necessarily spend much time together.

To ensure guests mingled with one another at her wedding breakfast, couples were not seated together. This meant that even Meghan, who flew all the way from America to the UK to attend the evening reception, was supposedly not near her then-boyfriend Harry, according to The Telegraph.

Michelle Obama

When Michelle Obama married former President of the United States Barack Obama in 1992, her bridesmaids – who included Barack's sisters Maya and Auma – wore gorgeous black dresses.

Black is still considered a surprising outfit choice for wedding guests since the hue was previously associated with funerals and mourning. But we love the Bardot necklines and puff sleeves, which they paired with drop earrings much like the bride.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber looked every inch the model in her Off-White bridal gown when she married Justin Bieber, but you've likely already heard about her controversial veil. The cathedral-length accessory was embroidered with the message: "'Till death do us part." If we're going to get technical, the word 'till is a shortened version of until, making the correct abbreviation 'til, with one 'L' – and fans were quick to point out the grammatical error.

Victoria Beckham

As part of Victoria and David Beckham's Robin Hood-themed nuptials at Ireland's Luttrellstown Castle, the couple changed out of their matching white ensembles and into vibrant purple outfits for the evening celebrations – and the groom has regrets when looking back at his outfit.

During an interview on BBC's Desert Island Discs, former England captain David admitted that while he liked Victoria's dress, he wished he had gone for a more subtle look. "Victoria's was nice," David said. "I looked like one of the guys out of Dumb and Dumber when they went to that party. I even had a top hat. Unbelievable. What was I thinking?"

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker certainly aren't ones to stick to tradition – just look at the bride's mini dresses at their three weddings for proof.

But it was the food that proved to be the most divisive at the couple's lavish celebration in Portofino, Italy. Kylie Jenner shared an Instagram Story of her tiny pasta portion from inside her sister's nuptials, which left fans commenting: "The pasta portion size at Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding is one of the saddest things I’ve ever seen," and: "It’s not even one bite…"

The Queen

Yes, even the Queen's royal wedding with the late Prince Philip in 1947 was controversial! The monarch chose to keep the word 'obey' in her vows, despite the fact that her wedding took place almost two decades after it was actually omitted from the Church of England service.

Céline Dion

Céline Dion made a serious style statement at her 1994 wedding to her late husband, René Angélil. She wore a princess-style gown with a corset bodice, long lace sleeves and a full skirt, but who can forget the star's jewel-embroidered headpiece?

Britney Spears

Photo: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock.

Following on from brides such as Kourtney Kardashian and Nicola Peltz, Britney Spears chose to accessorise her Donatella Versace wedding dress with a pair of fingerless sheer gloves – a look that divided some of her fans.

"Nice dress," wrote one, before continuing: "And the choker and gloves? Big no!"

Mary-Kate Olsen

Aside from their 17-year age gap, Mary-Kate Olsen, 36, and ex-husband Olivier Sarkozy's, 53, wedding gifts also surprised fans. At their Manhatten nuptials, they reportedly served bowls of cigarettes to the guests, according to Page Six.

Gwen Stefani

For her wedding with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale in 2002, Gwen Stefani ensured all eyes were on her with her pink John Galliano wedding gown. While many brides have opted for colourful bridal looks, many fans were divided on the ombre colour.

