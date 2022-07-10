Strictly star Amy Dowden's wedding to Ben Jones looks so magical - exclusive pictures

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has married her partner Ben Jones in a romantic celebration in South Wales, exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine.

"It was a day I’d dreamt of since I was a little girl and, well, it was even more than that," the professional dancer told HELLO!.

WATCH: Inside Amy Dowden and Ben Jones' spectacular Welsh wedding

"Amy looked beautiful... and having a member of McFly singing at our wedding was obviously a highlight," added Dudley-born Ben of the unforgettable moment Tom Fletcher sang during the ceremony.

Strictly stars were out in full force on the day. Amy's fellow professional dancer Dianne Buswell served as bridesmaid, while Janette Manrara, Aljaz Skorjanec, Sara Davies, Katya Jones, Craig Revel Horwood and Amy's past celebrity partners: Tom, JJ Chalmers, Colin Jackson and Brian Conley were all on the star-studded guest list.

"I dance in front of millions but I was nervous to walk down the aisle," said Amy, who was wearing an exquisite bridal gown from Laura May Bridal. "I felt like a Disney princess."

"Amy always looks stunning so it was no different to normal," added her proud groom. A special moment during the ceremony came Tom serenaded the couple with McFly hit All About You.

Amy and Ben were joined by their Strictly friends

"I originally asked Tom to sing as I walked up the aisle, but he told me he always cries at weddings, so I wanted to let him enjoy the ceremony," explains Amy. "I talked so much wedding talk with him last year, so it's nice that he's part of this special moment."

While expectations for their first dance were high, former British dance champions Amy and Ben didn't feel any pressure. "We're used to dancing on stage but this felt easy," said Ben.

Now that they have tied the knot, Amy will officially become Mrs Dowden-Jones, although she is planning to keep Dowden as her stage name on Strictly. "I wanted to go with Dowden- Jones because if we're lucky enough to have a family in the future, I'd love to have the same name as my children," said Amy.

