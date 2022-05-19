Strictly star Amy Dowden has bought her wedding dress! The dance pro is engaged to Ben Jones

Very exciting news from Amy Dowden. The Strictly star has got her wedding dress!

Amy, 31, has been engaged to her fiancé Ben Jones since the end of 2017 and they had originally set their wedding date for 25 July 2020.

WATCH: Amy Dowden discusses her debilitating illness

Like many others, the couple were forced to postpone their nuptials because of the pandemic – but their wedding is now just weeks away, with Amy recently confirming it was taking place at the start of July.

And it seems one very important aspect of the planning is complete. Amy confirmed she has found and purchased her dream bridal gown, posing for photos shared on the Laura May Bridal Instagram page.

Amy posed for pictures after buying her wedding dress

The accompanying message read: "A M Y S A I D Y E S! That feeling when you say 'Yes to the dress!'

"It was so lovely to see you again and help you find your dream dress with us Amy! Huge Congratulations to you! We honestly can't wait to see your wedding photos! * disclaimer! Although beautiful this is not her dress."

In response, thrilled Amy replied: "Thank you so much guys! I'm soooo excited to wear my dream dress."

The star pictured with her fiance Ben

It comes just days after Amy and Ben enjoyed a joint hen and stag do – a STEN.

Taking to Instagram last week, Amy confirmed to fans: "After a tough few weeks for me and my family, yesterday was just what we needed. A STEN organised by our @artinmontion.dance. Parents-family!

The dancer shared snapshots from the couple's STEN

"Beautiful afternoon. Thanks for the crazy games @karlamorley @jenny.markey! Sorry but team bride definitely won," she wrote alongside a picture of her and Ben posing with the whole group.

The gorgeous bride-to-be shared several pictures from the fun day, including a close-up showing her wearing a gorgeous white midi dress with a white veil and matching sandals. Amy's hair was perfectly styled in loose waves and her makeup was kept natural, with just a hint of pink lipstick.

