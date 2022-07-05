Inside newly-married Strictly pro Amy Dowden's marital home with husband Ben Jones The professional dancer lives in a modern home with her husband Ben

Amy Dowden recently shared the exciting news that she had finally married her partner Ben Jones, two years after their original wedding date, and the couple have a beautiful home to begin their married life.

EXCLUSIVE: Amy Dowden talks emotional family mission and wedding joy

The couple share a modern home with a stylish kitchen, spacious garden and minimalist décor throughout – which Amy has revealed a few glimpses of with her fans on Instagram. Take a look at where Amy and Ben call home…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Dowden opens up about illness

The Kitchen

Amy's kitchen has glossy grey cabinets and wooden worktops, with wooden flooring throughout. With integrated appliances and chrome fittings, the modern room often features as a backdrop for Amy's Instagram posts.

The room has double doors leading out to the garden, with vertical blinds and a grey doormat positioned in front. It is painted white, but Amy and Ben have added pops of colour with houseplants and decorative vases on the floor.

RELATED: Inside the Strictly stars' houses

The Living Room

The couple's living room has pale grey walls with a wall-mounted television and a number of plants and decorative items on display, including Amy's Pudsey Glitterball trophy from when she won Children in Need Strictly in 2017.

The Bedroom

The Strictly pro revealed a peek inside her bedroom when she showcased a hair curler on Instagram. While the room is decorated in neutral tones with plain bedding, a pair of matching pineapple lamps on the bedside tables add a quirky decorative touch.

RELATED: 32 private celebrity bedrooms revealed

MORE: Inside the Strictly Come Dancing judges' fabulous homes

The Garden

Amy celebrated her 30th birthday with a garden party at her home, complete with a Prosecco bar, grazing table, and floral-topped palettes and cushions on the lawn for dining.

Amy's family home in Caerphilly

The professional dancer shared a look at her family home in Wales when she celebrated Christmas there, and it had a special memento from her television career on display on the fireplace – the Welsh Bafta that Amy was awarded for her documentary about her experience with Crohn's Disease.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.