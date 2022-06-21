Exclusive: Amy Dowden talks Crohn's disease health battle, emotional family mission and wedding joy The Strictly pro is set to marry next month

Amy Dowden opened up about her current health situation following a gruelling charity trek in the sweltering heat.

The beloved Strictly dancer traded in her dancing shoes for a pair of hiking boots as she trekked across the Pembrokeshire coastline in support of the breast cancer education charity, CoppaFeel!

Strictly's Amy Dowden opens up about illness

Joined by the likes of close friends Giovanna Fletcher and Sophie Piper, the Welsh dancer covered 100KM in the sizzling heat in a demanding five-day excursion. The extreme challenge kicked off on June 12th with the walkers trekking for over ten hours each day.

Reflecting on the trek, Amy said: "It was amazing, it was inspiring, it was emotional…I didn't expect it to be as emotional as it was." The Strictly star has a personal connection to the cause after her mum had breast cancer and two years prior, one of her closest friends was also diagnosed with the debilitating illness.

Amy trekked across the stunning Pembrokeshire coastline

Addressing her ongoing battle with Crohn's disease, Amy revealed: "At the moment my health is really good! I've got a really busy time with the build-up to my wedding."

"Obviously, I have to take medication and there are times when I just need to stop but there are times when it completely wipes me out," she added.

Over the years, the 31-year-old TV star has been incredibly open about her health battles. Having been diagnosed at the age of 19, Amy has had to drastically adjust her day-to-day routine to accommodate medication and potential flare-ups.

The Strictly star was joined by her close friend Giovanna Fletcher

Clearly on a mission to alter the negative discourse surrounding Crohn's, Amy said: "I want to show that there is discrimination in this world and, you know, having a chronic illness doesn’t say anything about your talents or your ability to do a job… It doesn't define you as a person. We're stronger and more committed because of what we've been through."

Amy's remarkable charity trek comes ahead of her long-awaited wedding which is due to take place next month. The dancer is set to marry her beau, Benjamin Jones, this year after COVID-19 crushed their hopes of tying the knot in 2020.

The Welsh beauty looked sensational at her hen party

Speaking of her big day, Amy said: "It's been a long time coming but we're super excited."

And last month, the TV star revealed she finally found her dream wedding dress. "That moment you’ve dreamed about since a little girl… saying YES TO THE DRESS!" she wrote. "Thank you so much lovely ladies @lauramaybridal! I'm soooooooo excited! Just weeks away…"

Giovanna Fletcher, Amy Dowden and Sophie Piper took part in CoppaTrek! in Pembrokeshire to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer charity, CoppaFeel!

