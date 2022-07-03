Exclusive: Amy Dowden marries Ben Jones in romantic ceremony

Congratulations are in order for Amy Dowden, as HELLO! can exclusively reveal the Strictly Come Dancing star married her partner Ben Jones on Saturday in a fairytale ceremony in South Wales.

"It was a stunning venue. I always knew I wanted to get married in Wales," the Caerphilly-born dancer tells HELLO!. "The day was a celebration of Ben and me."

Amy and Ben, who is also a professional dancer, were surrounded by Amy’s Strictly family – including bridesmaid Dianne Buswell – as they tied the knot at a luxurious five-star wedding venue in the heart of the luscious countryside on Wales’s Gower Peninsula.

The big day was made all the more special by the fact it had been delayed twice due to the pandemic.

In the lead-up to her big day, Amy had celebrated in style, with a combined hen and stag, ‘Sten’ party, with Ben, as well as a 'Home Hen party', which saw Amy enjoy activities from afternoon tea to cocktail making with her nearest and dearest.

Amy wed Ben on Saturday

Amy previously told HELLO! that her eagerly-anticipated and top-secret weekend hen party was called off in April 2020, ahead of her wedding which was planned to take place at a country house in Wales in July that year.

"I didn't have a clue what the plan was – it was going to be a big surprise," Amy said.

Amy's Strictly co-star Dianne Buswell was a bridesmaid

"My bridesmaids worked so hard on it, but it's just one of those things. There's far worse things happening out there in the world, people are losing family members and friends, and their jobs, so I can't complain that I didn't get my hen."

Amy and Ben got engaged on New Year’s Eve in 2017 when Ben popped the question on the dancefloor.

