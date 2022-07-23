Holly Willoughby reminisces about 'special' wedding day ahead of 15th anniversary The This Morning star is married to Dan Baldwin

Holly Willoughby is in the mood to celebrate "wonderful things" as she gears up to mark her 15th wedding anniversary with husband Dan Baldwin.

READ: Holly Willoughby's backless wedding corset that nobody knew about

The This Morning star reflected on her "special" wedding day for the July edition of her women's lifestyle website, Wylde Moon, as she discussed the joy of being able to have a wedding without any pandemic restrictions.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals husband Dan's annoying habit

Taking to Wylde Moon's Instagram page, Holly shared a short video that saw her rocking a low-cut black top and sporting a stunning, glowing complexion.

She said: "This month we're really celebrating the fact that finally, after all these years, everyone can get back together and party and celebrate weddings, christenings, all those wonderful things that we do over the summer that just brings family and friends together – and we can do it as we've always done it. Tradition is on without any restrictions."

MORE: Holly Willoughby's vintage wedding dress paid special tribute to lookalike mother

READ: Holly Willoughby's marriage confession: 'You have to work hard'

Reflecting on her own wedding day, Holly continued: "Always around this time of year it gets me thinking about those times in my life, my own wedding day when I married Dan back in August 2007.

Holly reflected on her own 'special' wedding day

"It feels like a very long time ago, we've been married 15 years this year, so it feels really special, but those memories are still as fresh as they were on the day."

She added: "It's a special, special time, isn't it? Your wedding day. From the dress to walking down the aisle, to the smell of those flowers that you'll never forget, to seeing all of your loved ones in one place – just a complete celebration in its purest form."

Holly and Dan got married on 4 August 2007 in an emotional ceremony at St Michael's Church before hosting their wedding reception at Amberley Castle in West Sussex. They went on to welcome three children: Harry, 12, Belle, 10, and Chester, seven.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.